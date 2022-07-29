Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSubramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar, Karma Media alleging ‘falsification’ of Ram Setu ...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar, Karma Media alleging ‘falsification’ of Ram Setu issue in their upcoming movie

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar, makers of Ram Setu for falsification
Akshay Kumar from movie Ram Setu (Image Source- Indian Express)
101

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu got trapped into a controversy after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he would sue the actor and producer organization Karma Media for misleading the viewers through the film. He stated that the movie misrepresented the issue of Ram Setu in the movie.

“The suit for compensation has been finalized by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, an actor he Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release”, MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted. He also added that the papers for the suit were ready and were prepared by his advocate associate.

Advocate Satya Sabharwal meanwhile confirmed the same and stated that the poster of the film had used Subramanian’s SC order. “A film based on Ram Setu has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. Swamy’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit”, she tweeted also attaching the controversial poster and the current petition.

The firebrand leader, known for courting controversies, expressed severe outrage over the issue and reiterated that the issue of Ram Setu has been misrepresented in the film. He added that the facts had been tampered with in the film that is yet to release. In a series of tweets, he also suggested that actor Akshay Kumar could be arrested in the case. “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country,” he noted.

Previously, Akshay released the film’s poster, which elicited mixed reaction from the audience. While some are looking forward to the film’s premiere, others have expressed scepticism over movie doing justice to reality.

However, it has created a buzz among the masses owing to the religious subject of the movie, which aims to explore the mystery surrounding the bridge constructed by Lord Ram’s Vanar sena to enable their travel to Lanka. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSubramanian Swamy Ram Setu
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,882FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com