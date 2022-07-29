On Thursday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu got trapped into a controversy after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he would sue the actor and producer organization Karma Media for misleading the viewers through the film. He stated that the movie misrepresented the issue of Ram Setu in the movie.

“The suit for compensation has been finalized by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, an actor he Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release”, MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted. He also added that the papers for the suit were ready and were prepared by his advocate associate.

Advocate Satya Sabharwal meanwhile confirmed the same and stated that the poster of the film had used Subramanian’s SC order. “A film based on Ram Setu has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. Swamy’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit”, she tweeted also attaching the controversial poster and the current petition.

The firebrand leader, known for courting controversies, expressed severe outrage over the issue and reiterated that the issue of Ram Setu has been misrepresented in the film. He added that the facts had been tampered with in the film that is yet to release. In a series of tweets, he also suggested that actor Akshay Kumar could be arrested in the case. “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country,” he noted.

Previously, Akshay released the film’s poster, which elicited mixed reaction from the audience. While some are looking forward to the film’s premiere, others have expressed scepticism over movie doing justice to reality.

However, it has created a buzz among the masses owing to the religious subject of the movie, which aims to explore the mystery surrounding the bridge constructed by Lord Ram’s Vanar sena to enable their travel to Lanka.