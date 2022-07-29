Commissioner of Bellampally Municipal Council in Mancherial District in Telangana has issued a memo to four employees of a government hospital for failing to attend Telangana Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations on July 24, 2022. The employees were asked to provide the reason for their absence on the occasion within 24 hours after receiving the notice.

#BIG: The KCR-led Telangana Government has issued a memo to its employees, asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on July 24. @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/OOPm2YbrvN — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) July 29, 2022

The memo issued by Municipal Commissioner Gopu Gangadhar reads, “With reference to the above cited, regarding the birthday celebrations of Hon’ble Municipal Minister Sri K. Taraka Rama Rao were held on 24.07.2022 at Bellampally Government Hospital at 10.00 AM. All the office staff was informed to attend through WhatsApp message. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance of the below employees.” The four employees mentioned in the memo are, Smt T. Rajeshwari, Senior Assistant, Sri S. PunnamChander, Junior Assistant, Sri A. Mohan, System Manager, and Shravan, Bill collector. While the names of the first three were printed in the memo, the fourth name Shravan was added later in handwriting.

“In this connection, so why action should not be taken against you for not attending the above mentioned event. You can reply to this memo within (24) hours after touching it. Otherwise, disciplinary, action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you do not respond to this memo,” it further added.

On July 24th, a celebration was held at the Government hospital in Bellampalli to celebrate the birthday of Municipal Minister KTR. A WhatsApp message was circulated to all office employees inviting them to the function. According to the Municipal Council’s office, the message was ignored, and four employees did not attend the event.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers and leaders had organised birthday celebrations across the state on 24th July on the occasion of K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development. The minister had appealed to not organise any celebrations due to the rain and floods faced by the state, but the party workers had ignored that call. The himself had refrained from any celebration of his birthday.