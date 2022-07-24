A weird instance has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, in which a young man died under unusual circumstances after killing a snake. The family is concerned that a serpent may have retaliated for the death of another snake by stinging the man who had killed the snake. The residents in the area are terrified as a result of this incident.

The matter is from Kamalpura village in the Kulpahad Kotwali region of Mahoba district. Pradeep Kumar, 24, died in mysterious circumstances while sleeping at night. According to his family members, Pradeep had killed a snake the day before at his neighbour Ramesh Rajput’s house. When Ramesh’s wife spotted a snake duo entering her home, she approached Pradeep for assistance. Pradeep showed up at Ramesh’s residence and thrashed of the snakes to death. The other snake managed to flee.

The locals and Pradeep Kumar’s family members now claim that Pradeep died as a result of vengeance. They claim that the serpent that escaped when Pradeep was thrashing the other one with sticks came to his house at night and bit him while he slept. The villagers are saying that the female snake (Naagin) avenged the death a male snake (Naag) which was its partner.

Even the father of Pradeep, Bachi Lal, is of the opinion that his son was killed by the snake in revenge. He was the first person who reached Pradeep after he did not wake up in the morning. When he took Pradeep to hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The family has been shattered by the death of the young son. The villagers are also fearful after the incident. According to the local residents, after avenging the snake’s killing, the serpent did not come into the village and vanished into the woods. However, as a result of this tragedy, there is widespread fear of the serpent in the region.

According to the deceased’s relatives, when Pradeep Kumar returned after killing the snake, he realised he had made a mistake and felt bad since he had killed a snake in Sawan, a month dedicated to Lord Shiva, who wears a serpent around his neck. He had also informed his family that he had made a mistake and would have to face the repercussions.