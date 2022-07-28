An angry wife attacked her husband with a knife in a fight between the two in Thulendi village of Bachhrawan Kotwali area of Raebareli district on Thursday, 28th July 2022 in the morning. The husband Mohammed Islam was seriously injured in the incident. Neighbours who rushed to the spot after hearing the screams rushed the husband to the Community Health Center in an injured state, where he was treated. The police are investigating this case.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Mohammed Islam (40), a resident of Thulendi village in the Kotwali area, was married to Parveen Bano, a resident of Thulwansa in Maharajganj Kotwali area, seventeen years ago. Mohammed Islam had moved to Saudi Arabia for a private job after three years of marriage. About four years ago, he returned to his home and started living with his family. He was providing for the family by working on daily wages in the village itself. Three years ago, the husband and wife got divorced by triple talaq due to a dispute.

Even after the divorce, the wife Parveen Bano started living in another room in the husband’s house with the three children. And there was a continuous dispute between the two. On Thursday morning, they again got into an argument over something. Enraged Parveen Bano stabbed her husband in the back with a knife. He was seriously injured in this attack.

On hearing the screams of the injured Mohammad Islam, the neighbours rushed to the spot. Seeing Mohammad Islam bleeding, neighbours admitted him to the Community Health Center. Police officer Jagdish Yadav said that an inquiry is being conducted and a case will be registered on receipt of a complaint.