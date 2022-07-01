Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested at the end of May by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. Now two more associates of the AAP leader, Vaibhav Jain and Vikas Jain have been taken into custody by ED after their unsatisfactory responses during questioning.

#Breaking | Two more associates of #SatyendarJain have been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.@bhavatoshsingh shares the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/khbSZRYwzS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 1, 2022

As per Enforcement Directorate, Ankush and Vaibhav are allegedly among those assisting the Delhi Health Minister in money laundering. Besides them, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust are also on ED radar for assisting Satyendar Jain.

Both Ankush and Vaibhav Jain will be produced in a special ED court later following their arrest.

Earlier, Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on 30th May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving a Kolkata-based firm and hawala transactions. On August 25, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Based on this FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED initiated a criminal case against the AAP leader, alleging that Jain could not clarify the source of cash received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder. From 2010 to 2014, the firms allegedly laundered Rs 16.39 crores in funds.

According to government sources, Jain surrendered black money in the form of cash worth Rs 16.39 crore, which was laundered through shell companies in Kolkata for the purchase of 200 bighas of land, under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) 2016 on the Benami names of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, when questioned by the IT Department.

In the same case, ED had seized 2.85 crores of cash, and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendar Jain`s aides during its day-long raid on the 6th of June conducted at various places across National Capital Region.

Following these raids, Satyendar Jain claimed that he has lost his memory after suffering from Covid and he can’t recall the details of the hawala transactions.