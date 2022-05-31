In an alleged money laundering case, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to be held in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 9th. Following his arrest on Monday, Satyendra Jain was brought before the court today.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared before the court representing Satyendar Jain whereas Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Enforcement Directorate.

Satyendar Jain, the Delhi Health Minister and a prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader, was arrested on Monday, May 30 in connection with a money laundering case involving a Kolkata-based firm and hawala transactions.

On August 25, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Based on this FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED initiated a criminal case against the AAP leader, alleging that Jain could not clarify the source of cash received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder. From 2010 to 2014, the firms allegedly laundered Rs 16.39 crores in funds.

In April of this year, the Enforcement Directorate seized immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore from Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the PMLA, 2002. The action was undertaken in response to the lawsuit alleging disproportionate wealth and money laundering against AAP minister Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, including others.

According to government sources, Jain surrendered black money in the form of cash worth Rs 16.39 crore, which was laundered through shell companies in Kolkata for the purchase of 200 bighas of land, under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) 2016 on the Benami names of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, when questioned by the IT Department.

The prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for disproportionate assets and money laundering was authorised by the Home Ministry in November 2019.