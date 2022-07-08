VIT Bhopal penalises 7 students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa

About 7 students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have been asked to cough up ₹5000 as penalty for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in their hostel rooms.

The incident took place in the Bhopal campus of the institute. As per reports, a group of 20 students had collectively recited the Hindu devotional hymns in their room.

Following a complaint by students of other classes, the college management clamped down on 7 second-year students. A notice was sent, asking them to pay ₹5000 as fine for leading the ‘Hanuman Chalisa recital programme’.

The development was confirmed to Bhaskar by a senior VIT official. He claimed that individuals are at liberty to perform puja in their rooms. The official warned that group events could not be conducted even inside hostel rooms, without seeking prior permission.

The college management has also sought a report from the hostel warden. The second-year students have launched a protest against the decision of VIT Bhopal. They have accused their juniors of ratting them out.

MP Home Minister reassures students

This has promoted even the State government to take cognisance of the matter. While speaking about the development, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra assured the students that the college would not impose any fines on them.

No fine will be imposed, we’ve informed them (college). If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, there where?… We can make students understand…: MP Minister Narottam Mishra on reports of 7 students at VIT Bhopal fined Rs 5000 for chanting Hanuman Chalisa pic.twitter.com/q48GSnqEke — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 8, 2022

He added that the stance of the State government has been communicated to the college. “No fine will be imposed, we have informed the college. If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, then where it will be?… We can make students understand…,” Mishra emphasised.