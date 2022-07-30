On Saturday, 30th July 2022, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended an interfaith harmony meeting with Sufi clerics in New Delhi. Addressing this meeting he said that we Indians cannot be mute spectators to the communal tensions in the country. He said that we have to organize and raise our voices against some elements that are trying to create an atmosphere that’s vitiating the progress of India. The conference was held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

According to a report by India Today, Ajit Doval said, “Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that’s vitiating the progress of India. They’re creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology. It is affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too.”

NSA Ajit Doval added, “We can’t be mute spectators. We have to organize and raise voices and improve on the mistakes. We’ve to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it, and that every religion can be professed with freedom here.” Ajit Doval asserted that mere condemning radical forces is not enough and that society needs to go beyond just condemnation and actually work against these radical forces.

This meeting was hosted by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council. Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, the chairperson of the All India Sufi Sajjada Nasheen Council also addressed the meeting.

He said, “We condemn when an incident occurs. But it’s time to do something. The need of the hour is to rein in and ban radical organizations. Be it any radical organization, including the Popular Front of India (PFI), they should be banned if there is evidence against them.”

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans are anti-Islamic: Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty

Chishty said, “Slogans like ‘Sir Tan Se Judaa’ are anti-Islamic. It is the Taliban’s view and we should fight against it on the ground instead of closed rooms. Be it PFI or other organizations, the Indian government should ban them.”

A resolution advocating for the outlawing of radical organizations was adopted at the meeting’s conclusion. The resolution read, ‘We strongly recommend that if there is evidence of spreading hatred between communities through any means against any individual or organization, action should be taken against it in accordance with the provisions of the law. Targeting any gods, deities, or prophets in a discussion or debate by anyone should be condemned and dealt with in accordance with the law’.