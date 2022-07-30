Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNews Reports'We can't be mute spectators to communal tensions in the country': NSA Ajit Doval...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘We can’t be mute spectators to communal tensions in the country’: NSA Ajit Doval at interfaith peace meeting with Sufi clerics

“Slogans like 'Sir Tan Se Judaa' are anti-Islamic. It is the Taliban's view and we should fight against it on the ground instead of closed rooms,” said Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty.

OpIndia Staff
ajit doval
NSA Ajit Doval attended an interfaith peace meeting with sufi clerics in Delhi. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
52

On Saturday, 30th July 2022, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended an interfaith harmony meeting with Sufi clerics in New Delhi. Addressing this meeting he said that we Indians cannot be mute spectators to the communal tensions in the country. He said that we have to organize and raise our voices against some elements that are trying to create an atmosphere that’s vitiating the progress of India. The conference was held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

According to a report by India Today, Ajit Doval said, “Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that’s vitiating the progress of India. They’re creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology. It is affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too.”

NSA Ajit Doval added, “We can’t be mute spectators. We have to organize and raise voices and improve on the mistakes. We’ve to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it, and that every religion can be professed with freedom here.” Ajit Doval asserted that mere condemning radical forces is not enough and that society needs to go beyond just condemnation and actually work against these radical forces.

This meeting was hosted by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council. Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, the chairperson of the All India Sufi Sajjada Nasheen Council also addressed the meeting.

He said, “We condemn when an incident occurs. But it’s time to do something. The need of the hour is to rein in and ban radical organizations. Be it any radical organization, including the Popular Front of India (PFI), they should be banned if there is evidence against them.”

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans are anti-Islamic: Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty

Chishty said, “Slogans like ‘Sir Tan Se Judaa’ are anti-Islamic. It is the Taliban’s view and we should fight against it on the ground instead of closed rooms. Be it PFI or other organizations, the Indian government should ban them.”

A resolution advocating for the outlawing of radical organizations was adopted at the meeting’s conclusion. The resolution read, ‘We strongly recommend that if there is evidence of spreading hatred between communities through any means against any individual or organization, action should be taken against it in accordance with the provisions of the law. Targeting any gods, deities, or prophets in a discussion or debate by anyone should be condemned and dealt with in accordance with the law’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

UP: Aligarh family writes to CM Yogi Adityanath seeking permission for euthanasia after being constantly harassed by miscreants

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra, Rajasthan lead in outstanding dues to power companies, PM Modi urges states to clear dues without delay

OpIndia Staff -

Aslam Shaikh, Congress MLA who had signed mercy petition for Yakub Memon, under ED scanner for unauthorised construction of film studios: All you need...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: IMA seeks resignation of Health Minister after he forces the top surgeon to lie down on dirty hospital mattress

OpIndia Staff -

D’Gama family in Goa tells excise dept they are exclusive owners of Silly Souls Goa Cafe and Bar, not Smriti Irani’s daughter as alleged...

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Ahmedabad court rejects bail plea of Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar, arrested for fabrication of evidence of Gujarat riots

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Villagers led by head Shakina block roads for Kanwariyas, throw contaminated water and pelt stones; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Experts find loopholes in the theory as an unnamed member of SIT tells media that Nishank’s death was a suicide, ‘guesses’ the motive￼

Nupur J Sharma -

NSA Ajit Doval to attend interfaith conference with Sufi clerics amid rising religious tensions; Blasphemy, hate slogans by Islamists on agenda

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Resignations follow after ’12th pass’ AAP Minister humiliates VC of university. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,907FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]dia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com