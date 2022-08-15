Things will never be the same for the family of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in a communal clash that erupted over a flag march in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, taken out on Republic Day in the year 2018. Though the exact chain of events leading to the violence had been subjected to multiple versions, it was clear that something triggered a fight between local Muslims and the participants of the Tiranga Yatra, and the Hindu volunteer named Chandan died.

Chandan’s father had alleged that his son was shot for refusing to chant “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Chandan’s untimely death was widely mourned by a majority of Indians except for a handful of so-called liberals who started to blame him for his own death.

The year following his death, the state government honoured Chandan’s family in the Republic Day parade organised in the police line in Kasganj. Following the demands from Chandan’s family, the government announced that a chowk or intersection in the town will be named after Chandan. Along with these, Chandan’s sister Kirti had reportedly been offered a contractual job with the government.

The Uttar Pradesh police in this matter were quick to act and on 31st January 2018 arrested the main accused Salim and 120 others. The two brothers of his Naseem and Waseem who continued to evade arrest were also finally apprehended.

However, no amount of effort can ever be adequate to heal a family that has lost a young son. Chandan Gupta’s family’s anguish over the killing of their son at the hands of enraged fanatics has only grown with time. After nearly 4 years, OpIndia contacted Sushil Gupta, the late Chandan Gupta’s father, to inquire about the latest situation in his home.

Fear compelled the elder son to quit his job: Father of Chandan Gupta narrates his family’s ordeal

Chandan’s father, who still hasn’t come to terms with the death of his young son, told OpIndia, “After Chandan was murdered, my family was protected by a police gunman for over a year. However, after a year, our security was lifted. My eldest son, Vivek Gupta, is a witness in this case. He worked in a private firm as a medical representative, but we got him to quit his job out of fear. We’ve also received a number of threats over time. Now the entire family’s responsibility rests with me alone. I am taking care of my family by working as a compounder in a private hospital. We have to get our daughter also married in the next few years, said Chandan’s father.

All accused except Salim have been released from jail

Chandan Gupta’s father informed us how over time, 28 out of the 29 individuals charged in connection with the 2018 Kasganj communal clash and the subsequent murder of Chandan Gupta, have been released from jail. “The High Court granted bail to all of them. Only one accused, Salim, is currently in custody, and his case will be tried in the High Court this month,” said Sushil Gupta.

According to Gupta, he has also filed a caveat in this case in his own capacity and was incurring a lot of expenses while fighting the case before the High Court. He said that the accused are well-off. As a result, they have an advantage when it comes to battling the law.

He went on to explain that when they went to Kasganj court to defend the case, they would have three or four people on their side, while the accused would get 100 to 200 to support them. Sushil Gupta further lamented how it was becoming impossible for his family to cope with pursuing the legal battle in the High Court with their limited resources, which is why they got the case shifted to the Lucknow Court. “Now, we travel to Lucknow for the hearings that too without any security,” said Chandan’s father.

Names of some accused in Kasganj violence as per the FIR

Witnesses not coming forward in fear says father of Chandan Gupta

“There were more than a half-dozen witnesses in Chandan’s murder case,” said Chandan Gupta’s father, adding that, except for a handful, everyone else is refusing to testify. “Now that my elder son is the sole remaining eyewitness in the case, we are more concerned about his safety,” said Sushil Gupta to OpIndia.

One of the accused in the case is a lawyer

Unfulfilled promises

Sushil Gupta became emotional while speaking with us. “After Chandan died, a flurry of promises were made to us, including granting my daughter a government job and renaming a municipal plaza after Chandan,” he added, tearfully. “My daughter has just finished her MSc. He was granted a job at the block level, which lasted only 5 months. Aside from that, we have placed Chandan’s statue at the crossroads at our own expense, but it has not been unveiled until today,” said Sushil Gupta.

It is unknown, however, if the administration was consulted before erecting Chandan’s bust at the crossroads. However, if Sushil Gupta is to be believed, the place where Chandan’s statue was placed was proposed by Minister Suresh Pasi after discussion with local authorities following his death. At its board meeting, the municipality also approved renaming Nadrai Gate to Chandan Chowk. However, the municipality had left the construction at the location of the statue’s installation incomplete. Following that, Chandan’s family and other community members plastered the platform and installed an idol there on January 3, 2022.

Also, we have not been able to speak with the administration regarding Sushil Gupta’s assertion concerning his daughter’s work. As soon as we receive the details, we will update this report.

The unveiled bust of deceased Chandan Gupta placed in Kasganj

Food was not prepared at the home of late Chandan Gupta on Rakshabandhan

The beleaguered father of Chandan Gupta told us how his family has stopped celebrating festivals after the demise of his younger son. “On Rakshabandhan, my daughter placed sweets and a Rakhi in front of Chandan’s photo and sobbed the entire day. We didn’t even turn on the gas stove… no food was prepared in our house on that day,” Sushil Gupta bemoaned.

He further told us how his wife often falls sick thinking about that awful day. “The government then helped us with 20 lakh rupees, however, all that money has been utilised in fighting Chandan’s murder case.”

Some people approach us with offers to end the case

“It is a travesty that while I am fighting for justice for my late son despite all the threats and pressure, there are these individuals who are being sent to pressurise me to finish the case. Most of them who approach me are Hindus. They come to me with various offers and temptations. However, I am willing to die but not give up. I will fight until my last breath to bring those responsible for the death of my son to justice,” said Sushil Gupta.