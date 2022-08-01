Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie- Lal Singh Chaddha, a copy of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, has reacted after hashtags like #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter. Urging people not to boycott his film, which he has also co-produced, the Bollywood actor, claimed that he loves India, contrary to the impression some people may have.

While some people want to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha because they fear that Aamir has ruined another Hollywood classic, most are boycotting it because of Aamir’s anti-Hindu stance in his movie PK and subsequent anti-India statements despite India making his film the highest ever grosser.

Speaking to PTI, the Bollywood actor said, “That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue.”

The actor added, “I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.” Asking his fans and the audience to give his film a fair chance, Aamir Khan further said, “I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films.”

Pertinently, the actor’s reaction came after some Twitter users dug up Aamir’s controversial 2015 “India’s growing intolerance” statement and made it viral. Back in 2015, Aamir Khan had said that he and his wife Kiran Rao (now ex-wife) were feeling petrified of the rising intolerance in the country and were seriously considering migrating to some other country.

It may be recalled that while speaking at an award function in 2015, Aamir Khan said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child (son Azad). She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

The Bollywood megastar further said, “That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm. You feel why this is happening, you feel low. That sense does exist in me.”

Recalling Aamir Khan’s aforementioned 2015 statement, Netizens called for boycotting his upcoming movie. Soon #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter.

Don’t feel safe here then why release movie here? Go to your safe place as we know where you’re heart lies#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/ezhxuttiEp — hindu_unnity (@hindu_unitty) August 1, 2022

As your wife said you are not safe in India why are you telecasting your film here.#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/FmV12YdUSu — PK🇮🇳 (@prauk7) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, an old video of Kareena Kapoor is also going viral on social media. In the video, Kareena can be seen talking about nepotism in an interview. In the video, she gets upset and says, “don’t watch out movies, nobody has forced you.” She then said, “aap aa rahe hon na movie dekhne, toh mat aao” (you are coming to watch the movie right, then don’t go).

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh will be seen playing titular roles in Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Notably, this is not the first time that #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending. Earlier too, the uproar began after the trailer of Khan’s movie was dropped in May 2022. Then too, Netizens had raked up Khan’s 2015 controversial statement and called him anti-Hindu and anti-India.

Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian copy of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, is slated to release on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.