In the midst of the acute energy crisis facing Bangladesh, its government is mulling establishing a long-term partnership with India to import fuel oil from its surplus, the country’s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has confirmed.

While discussing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming trip to India, the minister reportedly said that India is in a better position on the fuel issue.

“We will definitely try to enter a long-term agreement with them if they have a surplus. But it will depend on how much they have in excess. They have their own supply and demand thing”, Masud said.

Foreign Secretary Masud was hopeful that the Indian government would agree to assist as India has helped Bangladesh at different times in the past.

Masud stated that in order to address the energy problem, the administration wanted to keep all options open, including importing hydroelectricity from Nepal or crude oil from India.

Fuel crisis in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has lately been dealing with a major fuel crisis. To deal with this, the Bangladeshi government on August 5 increased the price of petrol by 51.7% and diesel by 45.2%.

While speaking about the matter, Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had said, “Some adjustments have to be made in view of the global situation. If the situation normalises, the fuel prices will be revised accordingly. The new prices will not seem tolerable to everyone, but we had no other choice. People have to be patient.”

The drastic hike in fuel prices sparked off protests, led to long queues at fuel stations, and even violent demonstrations in various parts of the country.

India bought Russian crude oil at a heavily discounted price

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to recall here how when European nations and the United States had put several sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February, India bought Russian crude oil at a heavily discounted price. A report by Financial Times stated that while European buyers avoid Russian cargoes of oil, India has almost quadrupled its purchase of Russian crude.

A report in FT states that Russia has sent over 360,000 barrels of crude oil per day to India so far in March, nearly 4 times higher than the average per day exports in 2021.

India, which does not have vast reserves of oil and natural gas and imports over 82% of crude oil and 45% of natural gas from other nations, has been considering all options to avoid the sanctions against Russia and get crude oil at a discounted price. India is the world’s third-largest energy-consuming country.

It is notable here that India and Russia have long-standing and deep trade ties, especially in the defence sector. Both countries have already decided to explore Rupee-Rouble trades, to reduce dependency on US dollars.