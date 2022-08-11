On Tuesday, a priest of a Ram Janaki temple was brutally murdered in Bettiah, Bihar. The murderers severed his head and placed it in the nearby Pipra Kali temple sending shock waves to the entire city. The incident is said to have taken place at Ram Janaki temple in Bakulhar village which falls under the Gopalpur police station area of ​​Chanpatia block, Bettiah.

The Pujari used to sleep in the temple at night, and like every day, he slept on Tuesday also after completing daily rituals and closing all doors and gates. However, the miscreants entered the temple by calling a wall in the night and killed him.

According to the reports, the accused separated the head of the priest and carried it to the Pipra Kali temple looked after by the Jaitiya Panchayat. The Kali temple is around 2 km away from the Ram Janaki temple.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the devotees entered both the temples for morning prayers. They saw the body and the severed head at the respective temples and immediately informed the Police. The killer left behind a chappal which was found in the temple premises.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. DSP Mukul Parimal Pandey also reached the spot along with the team of the dog squad. The priest identified as Rudal Sah was a resident of Bakulhar village and had been working as a priest at the Ram Janaki temple in the village for 40 years. Reports mention that while the police are investigating into the case, the objective of the murder is not yet clear. Police collected both parts of the body and has sent for postmortem.

According to the villagers, the priest Rudal Sah was deaf and mute. He has two sons and a daughter to survive after him. The villagers who are enraged over the incident also raised slogans against the police and the administration. The police however have said that they will solve the case within 24 hours and nab the culprits. At present, the police officers from three nearby police stations are investigating the case.

To note, this is the third murder case reported hours after Bihar CM Nitish joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son in Jungleraj redux. Earlier on Tuesday, a journalist named Gokul Yadav was shot dead by five miscreants in Simultala block of Jamui district of Bihar. The journalist was shot five times in his chest and head in broad daylight while he was on his way to the market from his house.

Also, a Buddha Toyota showroom was infiltrated on Tuesday night by 12 masked miscreants on the National Highway (NH) near Didarganj toll plaza in Patna, Bihar and a private security guard was stabbed to death. The Police in the case are analyzing the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the miscreants.