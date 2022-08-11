On Wednesday, August 10, around 12 masked miscreants infiltrated the Buddha Toyota showroom located on the National Highway (NH) near Didarganj toll plaza in Patna, Bihar to commit robbery and stabbed a private security guard several times after he tried to fight back. The miscreants stabbed the guard in the stomach who breathed his last during the treatment.

According to the reports, two out of four private guards of the showroom tried to hold out against the miscreants. While the veiled accused killed one of the guards named Manoranjan Kumar, they tied the other one to a rope and bashed him hard resulting in severe injuries. The injured guard has been identified as Dilip Kumar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bihar.

The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday night at around 2 am. The miscreants looted the showroom for cash of around Rs 9 lakhs, robbed 6 laptops from the showroom, and then fled from the spot. While Dainik Bhasker stated that the showroom was looted for Rs 9 lakh, the report published by Prabhat Khabar states that the miscreants looted Rs 25 lakh from the showroom. The entire incident got captured in the CCTV footage which was accessed by the Police for investigation.

Buddha Toyota Showroom’s Sales General Manager, Satyendra Kumar Dubey said that he received a call at around 2 am on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday from a private security guard. He said that around 12 to 14 armed miscreants had entered the showroom from the back door. “I informed the Police and left for the showroom immediately. By the time the police arrived, the dacoits had fled. The miscreants also broke several windows of the showroom”, he was quoted.

Dubey then went on to say that the miscreants broke the door of the first floor and looted the cash and took away the laptops. He confirmed that there were four guards employed at the showroom. Reports mention that some miscreants had also arrived at the showroom on the evening of July 10 but they fled away as the private guards were continuously patrolling. “The Police were informed at that time. Exactly a month after that incident the miscreants looted the showroom”, Dubey added.

Meanwhile, Patna City Eastern SP Pramod Kumar said that four-five miscreants had entered the Toyota showroom during the night. “They killed the guard and vandalized the showroom. No FIR has been lodged by the showroom management. On receipt of information about the robbery and other damages in writing, further action will be taken accordingly”, he confirmed adding that the Police have considered the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the miscreants.

To note, the incident comes a day after Bihar CM ended the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and four smaller regional parties. In 2017, Kumar had walked out of the Mahagathbandhan over corruption charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi but tendering his resignation on Tuesday, Kumar announced that he would join hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejaswi Yadav now.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party RJD have committed several crimes in Bihar. He was convicted in the fodder scam case. Also in the year 2006, an FIR was registered against his brother-in-law for demanding Rs. 50 lakh extortion money. Back in 1999, Sadhu Yadav was also accused of rape and murder of Shilpi Jain and Gautam Singh, but Yadav reportedly refused a DNA test. As reported earlier, the Bihar government under Lalu in the past had struggled to pay the salaries of government employees as crores were spent on his daughter’s lavish wedding.

The leader ensured that his daughter’s wedding became unforgettable, especially for the car dealers in Bihar. During the wedding, several groups of RJD miscreants prowled the streets of the state capital, raided car showrooms, and drove away with as many as 50 new, unregistered cars. Reports mention that they had done so for the groom’s family members and the VIP guests to travel comfortably.

In the current case, the Police stated that the showroom has not yet registered any complaint and action will be taken after registering a written complaint. Meanwhile, the Police are analyzing the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the miscreants.