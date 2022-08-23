On Tuesday, August 23, a threat letter was sent to Asansol SPL CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty, demanding bail for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. The letter threatens the judge with implicating him and his family in a false NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case in grave allegations of commercial quantity if he does not grant bail to the TMC leader, reports ANI.

The judge, Rajesh Chakraborty has written to the District Judge and High Court seeking redressal. It is alleged that a person named Bappa Chatterjee wrote the threat letter.

“With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee addressed to the Officer-in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS Case with commercial quantity. For that, I pray before Your Honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the Ld, Registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side, Hon’ble Calcutta High Court,” Rajesh Chakraborty wrote in his letter addressed to the District Judge of Bardhaman.

Notably, Rajesh Chakraborty had on Saturday, August 20, rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.

Mondal’s lawyers, Sandipan Ganguly and Anirban Guha Thakurta have appealed for his bail citing his poor health as the reason, but the CBI counsel opposed his bail application saying that since Mondal is a “very powerful and highly influential person” he could “influence witnesses and tamper or manipulate evidence if granted bail”.

The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been “non-cooperative from the very beginning” despite being issued summons 10 times. The counsel also claimed that Mondal had “pressurised” a doctor to prescribe “complete rest”. “Mr Mondal has good contact with the state government. He has used his bodyguard Saigal Hossain as a mediator. He used to take money from Enamul Haque. This entire business does not belong to a single man, but it is a chain. There is a conspiracy behind it. Anubrata Mondal has an important role. So he should be in CBI custody,” the CBI lawyer said in the court, after which Judge Rajesh Chakraborty extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.

Notably, the CBI, in a rather dramatic arrest, picked up the heavyweight leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from his house in Bolpur, West Bengal, at around 10 in the morning of August 11 in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case. The TMC leader, prior to his arrest, had skipped 10 CBI summons citing ill-health as an excuse. As per reports, a team of the CBI went to his residence with the CRPF being deployed outside and arrested Mamata Banerjee’s top aide. The CBI team was accompanied by a team of 100 CRPF personnel, who had surrounded the residence while the CBI officials entered the house and arrested the TMC leader.