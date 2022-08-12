Former minister and Kerala MLA KT Jaleel recently stirred a controversy with a Facebook post on Kashmir. In his post, he referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Azad Kashmir. The Thavanur MLA criticized the abrogation of Article 370 while describing Kashmir’s Occupied Territories as truly independent. It is notable that KT Jaleel is supposed to be a close ally and advisor of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Calling PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’, KT Jaleel wrote, “The part of Kashmir, which was annexed to Pakistan, came to be known as ‘Azad Kashmir’. It is an area where the Government of Pakistan has no direct influence. Only currency and military aid are under Pakistan’s control. Azad Kashmir had its own army. When Zia-ul-Haq was the president of Pakistan, the unified army became the common army of Azad Kashmir. In short, the Government of Pakistan does not have any significant powers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) administratively.”

#Breaking



‘Pak Occupied Kashmir is Azaad Kashmir’: #Kerala Politician #KTJaleel criticizes abrogation of article 370 while praising Occupied Territories of Kashmir as truly being free. @prathibhatweets with more on the story. pic.twitter.com/U6G3nIZnMJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 12, 2022

In his Facebook post, KT Jaleel wrote in detail about how he went on to visit Kashmir after his recent tour to Amritsar. He described many facets of the border state but did not leave any opportunity to criticize the Modi government.

KT Jaleel wrote in his post, “The face of Kashmir is not bright enough. Wherever you look, there are soldiers with guns. Guns are also hanging from the shoulders of the policemen. For decades, Kashmir’s color has been military green. Every hundred meters, armed soldiers can be seen on the roadsides. There was no confusion on the faces of ordinary people. Kashmiris seem to have become a people who have forgotten to laugh. Army trucks and military presence seem to be a part of the daily life of Kashmiris.”

KT Jaleel further said, “All political leaders are under house arrest. It’s been months since political activity stopped. There is a kind of indifference in every nook and corner. The anger over the second Modi government’s decision to cut Kashmir into three can be read from the mood of the people. The feeling of alienation is stuck in the heart of Kashmiri. The central government should make systematic efforts to change that. We don’t want deserted territories. The aim should be Kashmir where the soil and the mind are close to the chest.”

CPI(M) leader’s ‘Azad Kashmir’ comments draws sharp condemnation from BJP

The post drew a lot of criticism on social media. Sandeep Warrier, a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, criticized KT Jaleel for his tweet, asking whether he accepts the Indian stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a representative of the people. Sandeep Warrier said, “Azad Kashmir? India’s official position is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The Indian Parliament unanimously passed the resolution that it is a part of India. As a people’s representative and former minister, do you not accept the Indian position of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?

Sandeep Warrier further said, “KT Jaleel is whitewashing Pakistan. Pakistan gave a part of So-called Azad Kashmir to China. The government of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is a joke. There is complete Pakistani rule. A part of Kashmir was not naturally annexed to Pakistan, it was occupied by Pakistan Army, and if it was not for Indian military action, they would have occupied the entire Kashmir.”