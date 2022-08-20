On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a second notice to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case. Khan failed to appear before the agency for the second time. Reports emerged on Saturday claiming that if Khan failed to appear before the agency for the third time, the agency will arrest the leader in the prohibited funding case.

“The final decision to arrest Imran Khan could be taken after issuing three notices”, the report said quoting the FIA. According to the reports, Khan was sent the first notice to appear before the agency last Wednesday, but he refused to appear. Instead, he asked the FIA to take back the legal notice. “Neither am I liable to answer to you nor is it liable on me to provide information to you. If notice is not taken back in two days, then I will take legal action against you”, he had said in a written response to the FIA.

Later he was sent another notice on August 19. The FIA has identified five firms associated with Khan’s party that were functioning in the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Belgium that were not listed in reports given to Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP). “The FIA committee has collected enough evidence to prove Imran guilty of hiding the factual position from the ECP,” the report was quoted adding that the third and probably the final notice would be issued next week.

In a big blow for Khan, Pakistan’s Election Commission announced earlier this month that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had received donations illegally from 34 foreign citizens, including an Indian-origin businesswoman. The ECP issued a show cause notice to Khan’s party for accepting unlawful funds from foreign nationals and foreign-based corporations and concealing it.

It also demanded an explanation from the party and its leader, Imran Khan. The case was filed in November 2014 by the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with PTI. In its ruling, the Election Commission asked the party why the cash should not be confiscated and stated that it was forced to hold that Imran Khan failed to execute his duty as demanded by Pakistani legislation.