Saturday, August 6, 2022
Two factions of Congress workers beat each other up in Himachal Pradesh during party’s ‘Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra’: Watch

During Congress organised protest, a fight broke out between Congress members and they beat each other black and blue.

Congress
Congress workers fighting among themselves in Himachal Pradesh (Screengrab from ANI video)
3

Congress party is in an agitation mode these days, protesting on the roads all over the country against the ruling BJP government in the center. The three main issues the grand old party is trying to raise, in decreasing order of importance, are ED questioning of Gandhis, inflation, and unemployment. However, things got a bit out of hand during one of these protests in Himachal Pradesh as two factions of Congress started fighting amongst themselves.

To protest against unemployment in the country, the Congress party took out its Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh. However, during the protest, a fight broke out between party members and they beat each other black and blue.

News agency ANI shared the video of the fight saying, Clash erupts between two factions of Congress in Nahan of Himachal Pradesh during Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra.

With Himachal Pradesh assembly elections set to be held later this year, Congress had been trying to build some momentum through this Yatra across the state during the past week. However, with their own workers beating each other brutally like this during this yatra, there is small scope of this resonating among the masses.

