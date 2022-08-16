Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNews Reports'It is our government now': Goons in Bihar's Sheikhpura go on a rampage, beat...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘It is our government now’: Goons in Bihar’s Sheikhpura go on a rampage, beat up shopkeepers for no reason

During the incident, those who were passing by the market were also beaten up by the miscreants. The victims alleged that the Police reached very late.

OpIndia Staff
Miscreants beat up shopkeepers in Bihar
Miscreants beat up shopkeepers in Bihar for no apparent reason, were heard saying as the government changed they will rule the state (Image: Hindustan)
2

Hours before the swearing-in of ministers of a new government in Bihar, miscreants went on a rampage in the Barbigha Police Station area of Sheikhpura district. The incident took place on the night of August 15. They not only broke goods at shops but also beat up the shopkeepers for no apparent reason.

As per reports, they thrashed at least a dozen shopkeepers. The eyewitnesses stated that the miscreants were saying that now the government has changed and their leaders would rule the state.

Following the incident, the angry shopkeepers blocked the Barbigha-Sarmera road for over three hours. The Police were informed about the incident and reached the spot and pacified the situation after persuading the shopkeepers.

Local shopkeeper Chandan Kumar said he and other shopkeepers were at their shops at Arjun Talkies Cinema Hall Chowk, which is located a short distance from Police Station. On Monday Night, Chandi Yadav, a resident of the nursery colony, came with his associates. They were carrying sticks and rods. As soon as they reached the market, they started creating a ruckus and vandalized goods kept at the shops.

Soon, without saying anything, they started beating the shopkeepers. The victims alleged that the attackers were saying that the government had changed. It is their rule now, and the shopkeepers could go where they wanted to go.

During the incident, those who were passing by the market were also beaten up by the miscreants. The victims alleged that the Police reached very late. The Police have arrested a youth identified as Sonu Kumar following multiple raids. Kumar was in a drunk state when the Police arrested him. The SHO said no FIR had been registered so far in the matter.

It is notable that since the JD(U) and BJP parted ways in Bihar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD to form the government, there have been multiple criminal incidents reported, including the murder of a journalist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar news, Sheikhpura Bihar, RJD-JDU Bihar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,017FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com