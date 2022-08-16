Hours before the swearing-in of ministers of a new government in Bihar, miscreants went on a rampage in the Barbigha Police Station area of Sheikhpura district. The incident took place on the night of August 15. They not only broke goods at shops but also beat up the shopkeepers for no apparent reason.

As per reports, they thrashed at least a dozen shopkeepers. The eyewitnesses stated that the miscreants were saying that now the government has changed and their leaders would rule the state.

Following the incident, the angry shopkeepers blocked the Barbigha-Sarmera road for over three hours. The Police were informed about the incident and reached the spot and pacified the situation after persuading the shopkeepers.

Local shopkeeper Chandan Kumar said he and other shopkeepers were at their shops at Arjun Talkies Cinema Hall Chowk, which is located a short distance from Police Station. On Monday Night, Chandi Yadav, a resident of the nursery colony, came with his associates. They were carrying sticks and rods. As soon as they reached the market, they started creating a ruckus and vandalized goods kept at the shops.

Soon, without saying anything, they started beating the shopkeepers. The victims alleged that the attackers were saying that the government had changed. It is their rule now, and the shopkeepers could go where they wanted to go.

During the incident, those who were passing by the market were also beaten up by the miscreants. The victims alleged that the Police reached very late. The Police have arrested a youth identified as Sonu Kumar following multiple raids. Kumar was in a drunk state when the Police arrested him. The SHO said no FIR had been registered so far in the matter.

It is notable that since the JD(U) and BJP parted ways in Bihar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD to form the government, there have been multiple criminal incidents reported, including the murder of a journalist.