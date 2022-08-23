On Monday (August 22) evening, ‘activists’ from the Student Federation of India (SFI) locked up the principal of the Karyavattom Government college in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The principal’s only mistake was that he refused re-admission to an SFI leader in the same course, after the completion of his degree in the previous year. It must be mentioned that the SFI is the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Reportedly, the student activists demanded that their leader be enrolled on the same course as he had some papers to clear. However, the principal of the Karyavattom Government college refused to entertain their request.

Miffed by the decision, the SFI activists locked the Principal in his cabin for over an hour. They also raised slogans demanding the re-admission of their leader. The student activists also accused the Principal of acting out of political interests.

On being informed about the matter, the police rushed to the college. The student activists tried to forcibly stop them from entering the college campus, thereby leading to a scuffle. The police had to resort to lathi charge to pacify the situation.

Reportedly, 4 cops including Kazhakootam Assistant Commissioner were injured during the chaos that broke out in the college. Nonetheless, the police were able to rescue the Principal and escort him to safety. They also arrested the student activists, who were responsible for the illegal confinement of the college Principal.

A large contingent of police personnel were deployed at the Karyavattom Government college to keep the situation under control.