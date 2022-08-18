Thursday, August 18, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra suggests ‘flop and frustrated actor’ Arjun Kapoor should focus on his acting rather than threatening public

Dr. Narottam Mishra said that Arjun Kapoor should not threaten viewers. Image Source: Twitter handle of Dr. Narottam Mishra
Arjun Kapoor’s statement expressing displeasure over the boycott trend of Bollywood films is getting a lot of reactions from all quarters. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has termed Arjun Kapoor’s statement as a threat to the public. He has also called Arjun Kapoor a ‘flop and frustrated actor’ and suggested that he should focus on his acting skills rather than standing by ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.

On 17th August 2022, while answering a question about Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to the boycott trends against Bollywood movies, Dr. Narottam Mishra said in a press conference, “Now if a flop actor threatens the public, I do not believe it is right. I think it will be better if instead of threatening the public, he focuses on his acting. I have a question for him. Does he or those who are supporters of the tukde-tukde gang have the courage to make a film on another religion? Can they use abusive language for any other religion and demean the gods of any other religion? You do this all with the Sanatan Dharma and threaten the people when they boycott your films. Wait, Arjun Ji. Now the public has become aware.”

What did Arjun Kapoor say?

Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s son, whose father, uncles, cousins, stepmother, and step-siblings have all been part of the tinsel town, in a recent interview with Bollywood gossip website ‘Bollywood Hungama’ said that the film industry people need to come together to end the boycott trend. “We have stayed silent for too long and thought our work will speak for itself,” he said. He added that now people are used to making boycott calls and the hashtags that run are far from reality.

Arjun Kapoor further claimed that the shine of the film industry has come down over the past few years because they (film industry people) didn’t do much and ‘allowed’ muck to be thrown at them. Kapoor’s interview came close on the heels of much anticipated big-budget films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan tanking at the box office miserably. While many netizens have claimed the films had a weak opening because of the boycott calls made for the films owing to the Hinduphobic nature of people associated with the films, critics have also noted that the films were badly made and were more like an assault on sensibilities of the audience.

