In Patna, Bihar, stones were pelted at the convoy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. The incident took place on Sunday, 21st August 2022. In the stone pelting, some vehicles suffered minor damage as the glass of the vehicles got broken.

In the video of the incident which surfaced online, an angry mob can be seen pelting stones at the CM’s convoy. The damaged glass of some vehicles is also visible in the video.

Angry mob pelted stones on CM Nitish Kumar carcade in #Patna, Nitish Kumar was not in the convoy. pic.twitter.com/BTMrr4mfdz — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 21, 2022

The incident took place in Sohgi village of Gaurichak police station in Patna district when the CM’s convoy was on the way to Gaya. As per reports, people were protesting over the kidnap and murder of a young man when the CM’s convoy passed through there. The angry mob targeted the convoy to vent out their anger over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Nitish Kumar is reaching Gaya via a helicopter so he was not a part of it. The convoy only had the security officials who are a part of the CM’s security team and will be accompanying him in Gaya during his visit.

Nitish Kumar is going to Gaya on Monday to hold a meeting on the drought situation there and inspect a dam being built in Gaya.