On August 8, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja shared a letter from PM Modi lauding her wife, Raviba Jadeja, for opening Sukanya Samriddhi accounts in the post office for 101 girls and making an initial deposit in them to celebrate their daughter’s fifth birthday.

“The philanthropic initiative to make the initial deposit in every account to celebrate the 5th birthday of your daughter, Nidhyanaba, is admirable,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

Lavishing praises on Raviba Jadeja for her unselfish deed of helping 101 underprivileged girls, PM Modi wrote, “Our culture has always been guided by the spirit of selfless service. India is the bearer of such an intellectual tradition of the world where we say that the woman is a manifestation of the divine.”



“We firmly believe that our Narishakti has immense potential that can be harnessed to further the process of women-led development. Exceptional achievements of our daughters in many fields today make us proud,” the letter read.

PM Modi wished her to continue contributing toward the larger good of the society and added that such voluntary efforts have the potential to generate a positive message within the society and serve as an inspiration to all.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for securing the future of girl child

Launched by PM Modi in 2015 and as a part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme is aimed at the betterment of girl children in the country. Sukanya Samriddhi scheme offers a means of saving for the girl child in every family. Tenure of SSY is 21 years from the date of opening of the account or till the marriage of the girl after she attains the age of 18 years.

According to the scheme, a minimum of Rs 250 must be deposited in the account initially. Thereafter, any amount in multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited. However, the maximum deposit limit is Rs 150,000. The girl can operate her account once she reaches the age of 10. The scheme allows withdrawal of 50 per cent of the amount at the age of 18 for higher education purposes.

The maturity of the scheme is 21 years and deposits in the account can be made till the completion of 15 years, from the date of the opening of the account. At the completion of this period, the account will earn only the applicable rate of interest.