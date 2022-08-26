Friday, August 26, 2022
Updated:

‘Run to RSS… we don’t need cowards’, Congress releases old video of Rahul Gandhi to taunt Ghulam Nabi Azad after he quits the party

In the video, which dates back to 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heard saying that the party needs "fearless" people and those who are 'darpoks' (cowards) are welcome to leave the party and run away to the RSS.

OpIndia Staff
Congress shares old video of Rahul Gandhi to taunt Ghulam Nabi Azad after he resigns from party
64

Hours after the senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party, Congress Sevadal released an old video of Rahul Gandhi to mock the veteran leader’s exit from the party.

In the video, which dates back to 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heard saying that the party needs “fearless” people and those who are ‘darpoks’ (cowards) are welcome to leave the party and run away to the RSS.

The Congress Sevadal shared the video with a Hindi caption mocking Azad, “Congress is fearless Those who are afraid are Azad (free)! @RahulGandhi.”

“There are many people outside Congress who are not scared, bring them in and the people in the party who are scared, throw them out. You people belong to RSS, run away…go enjoy, we don’t need you. We need fearless people, that is our ideology,” Rahul Gandhi said in the video.

Reportedly, this video surfaced in July 2021. Rahul Gandhi made this remark while addressing social media workers of the party at an online event. He cited the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress to join the BJP in the year 2020 while making the statement.

Today, after veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress, the party re-shared Rahul Gandhi’s last year’s video to taunt the veteran leader.

‘Non-serious Rahul Gandhi destroyed party, his PAs and guards taking decisions’, writes Ghulam Nabi Azad as he quits Congress

Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad has become the senior-most leader to quit the Congress. He had been associated with the party since the mid-1970s. In his resignation letter addressed to party supremo Sonia Gandhi, Azad did not shy away from blaming Rahul Gandhi for the party’s failure in elections and said that the Gandhi scion was the reason Congress lost its political space to the BJP.

He catalogued the “childish behaviour, glaring immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi who he said has also demolished the “consultative mechanism within the party”.

In his letter, Azad further slammed the Congress high command for sidelining senior party leaders and giving in to the whims and fancies of ‘inexperienced sycophants.’

He pulled up a ‘non-serious’ Rahul Gandhi for infamously tearing a copy of the ordinance, approved by the UPA Cabinet. The veteran Congress leader suggested that the decisions of the grand old party are now being made by the Personal assistants and security guards of Rahul Gandhi.

He informed how the senior party leaders were insulted by the Congress scion in a special Congress Working Committee meeting. Azad lambasted the party’s high command for not holding transparent elections at any level within the organisation.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

