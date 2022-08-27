Saturday, August 27, 2022
Sonali Phogat death case: PA Sudhir Sangwan forcibly made the deceased BJP leader drink from a bottle, new CCTV video appears

Sudhir is seen forcibly taking a bottle to Sonali's mouth and Sonali Phogat can be seen faltering while dancing.

Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat died in Goa under mysterious circumstances. (Image Source: Zee News)
37

In a new revelation in the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case, a CCTV video from a club in Goa appeared on Saturday 27th August 2022 in which her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan is seen forcibly making her drink from a bottle. In the footage, Sudhir is seen forcibly taking a bottle to Sonali’s mouth and Sonali Phogat can be seen faltering while dancing.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, this is the third video of Sonali Phogat from the fateful night, in which she is seen with PA Sudhir Sangwan. All the videos are from Goa. In the first video, Sudhir Sangwan was seen taking away Sonali Phogat while she was struggling to walk. In the second video, Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder were seen dancing with Sonali Phogat, but she did not look comfortable. Now in the third video, Sudhir Sangwan is seen forcibly giving something to Sonali Phogat.

Meanwhile, Goa Police has said that it will go to Haryana to investigate Sonali Phogat’s murder case. Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said that Sonali’s family had alleged in a complaint to the police that Sudhir Sangwan had raped her three years ago. At that time, Sudhir Sangwan had made a video of her. On the basis of this video, Sudhir Sangwan used to blackmail Sonali Phogat.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Phogat, brother-in-law of Sonali Phogat said, “The family is going to meet the CM Haryana, ML Khattar, in Chandigarh. We will ask for CBI inquiry in the case.” Khattar has already said that the state government is ready to hand over the case to the CBI if Sonali Phogat’s family demands it in writing.

The Goa Police on Friday confirmed that Sonali Phogat was forcefully drugged at a party by the two people suspected of her murder. The Police said that the arrested accused Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh also confessed that they had drugged the woman by mixing the substance with her drink and then forcing her to consume it.

Earlier, the Goa Police on August 25 arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Vasi who had accompanied Sonali Phogat to Goa on August 22. The Police registered an FIR in the case and added murder charges to the case after her autopsy report was made available. The autopsy report revealed that ‘multiple blunt force injury marks’ were found on the body.

On Friday, the Goa Police also detained two additional persons in connection with the killing of Haryana BJP politician Phogat, including the owner of Curlies Club and a drug dealer. The officers also found drugs in the club’s restroom. Meanwhile, the two prime accused Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhvinder Singh have been sent to police custody for ten days by a court. Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was cremated in Hisar at 12.30 pm on Friday.

