The Ukrainian military is reportedly using Pakistan-made artillery against Russian troops. As per reports, 122 mm HR artillery is being used against Russian troops in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine🇺🇦 Army found using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF) 🇵🇰 against Russian🇷🇺 troops. Hope Putin is watching! pic.twitter.com/jSJ8lJOI9C — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 31, 2022

An OSINT account named Ukraine weapons tracker had recently shared a video of 122 m HE artilleries under use in Ukraine. He shared that Ukrainian artillerymen were seen using ammunition that was clearly made in Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF), evident from the distinct British packaging widely used by POF.

We can identify these projectiles through a few key aspects, even though the marking differs from what has been seen before: firstly, distinct British-origin packaging widely used by POF and then LIU-4 fuzes, unique to Pakistani 122mm. pic.twitter.com/FLV5CQu1tE — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 30, 2022

He further added that the ammunition was only recently manufactured a few months ago, probably due to the escalation of the conflict.

It is notable here that Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan was in Moscow on the day Russia launched the military operation against Ukraine. Since then, Pakistan has refused to take an explicit stand over the issue and has rebuffed global attempts to get the country to antagonise Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, citing its fuel and food needs.

1. Unconfirmed but developing thread: since Aug 6, the #UK's RAF C-17 ZZ173 has been doing nearly daily flights to #Pakistan's Air Force base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi departing from #Romania or Cyprus. This past week alone it completed 6 trips according to @TheBrit96. pic.twitter.com/4TyIzVZxXa — elisabethgmalo (@elisabethmalom1) August 17, 2022

Earlier this month, reports had emerged claiming that Pakistan may be helping the UK to ferry weapons via an airbridge through Cyprus and Romania to Ukraine. However, finding Pakistan-made weapons in the war is a new development. The UK has announced arms and ammunition worth $2.8 billion to Ukraine so far.