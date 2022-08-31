Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Ukrainian fighters using Pakistan-made artillery against Russia? Viral video shows projectiles from Pakistan Ordnance Factory

It is notable here that Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan was in Moscow on the day Russia launched the military operation against Ukraine. Since then, Pakistan has refused to take an explicit stand over the issue and has rebuffed global attempts to get the country to antagonise Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, citing its fuel and food needs.

Pakistan-made weapons found under use in Ukraine against Russia
The Ukrainian military is reportedly using Pakistan-made artillery against Russian troops. As per reports, 122 mm HR artillery is being used against Russian troops in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

An OSINT account named Ukraine weapons tracker had recently shared a video of 122 m HE artilleries under use in Ukraine. He shared that Ukrainian artillerymen were seen using ammunition that was clearly made in Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF), evident from the distinct British packaging widely used by POF.

He further added that the ammunition was only recently manufactured a few months ago, probably due to the escalation of the conflict.

Earlier this month, reports had emerged claiming that Pakistan may be helping the UK to ferry weapons via an airbridge through Cyprus and Romania to Ukraine. However, finding Pakistan-made weapons in the war is a new development. The UK has announced arms and ammunition worth $2.8 billion to Ukraine so far.

