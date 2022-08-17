Days after a headless dead body of a young woman was found in the Lakkhipura area of Meerut, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 50-year-old man named Shahid Qureshi in the case. The accused is the father of the woman whose body was found on August 12.

The woman has been identified as a young woman named Shaina, daughter of one Shahid Qureshi. Qureshi wanted his daughter to get married and so had fixed her Nikah, as shared by Dainik Bhaskar journalist Sachin Gupta. However, the proposal was not acceptable to Shaina. She strongly opposed the proposal after which her father got enraged and beheaded his daughter. He separated her head and wrapped her lower body in a bedsheet. The Meerut Police are still looking for the woman’s head.

As reported earlier, the body was first spotted by locals in a drain near Lane number 28 in the Lakkhipura area. Prima facie, the police believed that the accused had murdered the woman somewhere else and had abandoned the remains in the drain to conceal the identity.

Earlier, in 2019, a similarly beheaded and mutilated body of a woman was found. It took a year for the police to finally nab the accused named Saqib who had first eloped with a 19-year-old girl and had later killed her with help from his family members. Also, in June 2020, 6 persons were arrested for the murder of Ekta Jaisalwal from Ludhiana.

So far, in the current case, the Police have identified the accused and have arrested him. However, the Police are still looking for the head of the deceased woman. Further investigations in the case are underway.