Wednesday, August 31, 2022
West Bengal: 29-year-old man brutally rapes a pregnant cow, the cow dies due to excessive bleeding

The incident came to light after the owner of the cow filed a complaint against the accused at the city police station.

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose (Source- Zee News)
On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man named Pradyut Bhuiya was arrested by the West Bengal Police for allegedly raping a pregnant cow. The incident is said to have happened in the North Chandanpidi area of Namkhana block, South 24 Parganas district.

According to the reports, the cow who was bearing a child was raped at the midnight. The cow belonged to the neighbor of the accused identified as Aarti Bhuiya. The incident came to light after the owner of the cow filed a complaint against the accused at the city police station.

Aarti Bhuiya mentioned in the complaint that the accused entered the cattle shed from behind the house and brutally raped the cow. “The cow died due to excessive bleeding after being raped at around midnight,” the complainant was quoted.

Reports mention that the accused has been a troublesome person to people around the North Chandanpidi area. According to one of the residents, there are numerous allegations against the accused. “He had earlier stolen goats, vehicles, and vegetables from fields. The boy should be punished adequately for his inhumane act”, the resident added.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Karnataka when a 34-year-old resident named Manjunath of Gejjalagere village near Maddur town in Mandya district was arrested for having unnatural sex with cows. According to the reports, the accused had developed the habit of having unnatural sex with cows for which he would travel to Bengaluru University Jnanabharathi campus from his village.

In the present case, the West Bengal Police has arrested Pradyut Bhuiya and have charged him under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday and now has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

