Thursday, August 18, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘Don’t believe the rumours’, Yuzvendra Chahal urges fans to put an end to the...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Don’t believe the rumours’, Yuzvendra Chahal urges fans to put an end to the gossip around his married life as trolls abuse Dhanashree on Instagram

Hindustan Times' HTCity added fuel to the fire by claiming Chahal posted "New Wife Loading" on Instagram, though they eventually deleted the tweet after spreading the rumour.

OpIndia Staff
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal urged fans not to believe in any rumours (Image: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)
5

On August 17, choreographer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree, removed Chahal from her surname on Instagram and reverted to Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree changed her surname on Instagram. Source: Instagram.

Around the same time, Chahal posted a cryptic story that said, “New Life Loading.”

Story by Chahal. Source: Instagram.

News portals like Hindustan Times’ HTCity added fuel to the fire by claiming Chahal posted “New Wife Loading” on Instagram, though they eventually deleted the tweet after spreading the rumour.

HTCity’s now deleted tweet

In the most recent story on Instagram, Chahal urged his fans not to believe any rumours. He wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.”

Story by Chahal. Source: Instagram.

However, by the time Chahal published the story, the unclear message led to mushrooming of several rumours around their married life as fans assumed they might be getting divorced. What added more fuel to the fire is the fake news published by Twitter handles portraying themselves as News Agency ANI about the couple filing for divorce. To clarify, ANI had to publish a tweet informing about the fake handles.

The couple that got married in 2020 is adored by the fans overall. However, the rumours that spread today led to Dhanashree getting several hate messages from the trolls.

Trolls attacked Dhanashree on Instagram. Source: Instagram

So far, Dhanashree has not issued any statement on the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fake Aadhaar Cards, dubious family trees, and human traffickers – PFI using all means for recruitment of new members, reveals report

OpIndia Staff -

Village where Nupur Sharma’s murder was being planned has 6 mosques and 15 madrasas, arrested Nadeem’s father claims he was talking to ‘relatives’ in...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘Modi planning to demolish Ajmer Dargah’: The kind of news YouTube allowed to be monetized, govt action raises the question if Google should take...

Anurag -

Tiranga, our pride: The history of the tricolour and how our current flag came to be

Guest Author -

Did AAP or FRRO under MHA request EWS flats for illegal Rohingyas? All your questions answered after confusion created by misleading claims

Raju Das -

Calcutta HC summons daughter of arrested TMC ‘strongman’ Anubrata Mondal, asks her to produce her Teachers’ Eligibility Test certificate

OpIndia Staff -

Angelina Jolie anonymously files suit against FBI for giving clean chit to ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016 case: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Suspicious boat carrying weapons including AK-47 found abandoned along the Raigad coast, high alert sounded

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra suggests ‘flop and frustrated actor’ Arjun Kapoor should focus on his acting rather than threatening public

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Vegetable vendor’s 15-year-old daughter killed in broad daylight in Patna, video caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,104FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com