On August 17, choreographer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree, removed Chahal from her surname on Instagram and reverted to Dhanashree Verma.

Around the same time, Chahal posted a cryptic story that said, “New Life Loading.”

News portals like Hindustan Times’ HTCity added fuel to the fire by claiming Chahal posted “New Wife Loading” on Instagram, though they eventually deleted the tweet after spreading the rumour.

In the most recent story on Instagram, Chahal urged his fans not to believe any rumours. He wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.”

However, by the time Chahal published the story, the unclear message led to mushrooming of several rumours around their married life as fans assumed they might be getting divorced. What added more fuel to the fire is the fake news published by Twitter handles portraying themselves as News Agency ANI about the couple filing for divorce. To clarify, ANI had to publish a tweet informing about the fake handles.

Please note: All three are fake accounts impersonating ANI. No such news has been flashed. pic.twitter.com/rIRwhzneit — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

The couple that got married in 2020 is adored by the fans overall. However, the rumours that spread today led to Dhanashree getting several hate messages from the trolls.

So far, Dhanashree has not issued any statement on the matter.