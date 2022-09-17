Delhi Police has registered three separate FIRs against the supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for attacking an ACP of the ACB, and for possessing illegal weapons and live cartridges. Two FIRs have been registered against his aides Hamid Ali & Kausar Imam Siddique, and a 3rd for obstructing the raid party of ACB in the discharge of government work.

Delhi | South East Dist Police lodged 3 FIRs at Jamia Nagar PS following a raid at premises connected to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan & his aides y'day.



Two FIRs against his aides Hamid Ali & Kausar Imam Siddique & a 3rd for obstructing raid party of ACB in discharge of govt work. — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

ACB informed the Rouse Avenue Court during the hearing on the matter that their ACP was attacked by Amanatullah Khan’s relatives and supporters at the time of the raid.

The court was also shown photographic and video evidence of the attack. An FIR related to this incident has been lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station in Delhi. AAP MLA’s lawyer Rahul Mehra argued that Amanatullah Khan was not present there at the time of the attack so he is not responsible for it.

In the video, Amanatullah’s supporters can be clearly seen manhandling and intimidating the ACB official who had gone there to conduct the raid.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s supporters scuffle with the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Team during the raid. pic.twitter.com/o7eY53Kx0u — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 17, 2022

On Friday, the Anti Corruption Branch arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovering incriminating material and evidence against him during the raids conducted earlier in the day.

Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations, including the home of Amanatullah Khan. During the raid by the ACB, an unlicensed Beretta pistol was recovered from Hamid Ali Khan, the alleged close aide of Khan. During the raids, officials also recovered Rs 12 lakh. The raids on Khan are related to unauthorized appointments to the Waqf Board and misuse of Waqf properties for personal gains.

Amanatullah’s business partner Hamid Ali was also arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali’s residence.