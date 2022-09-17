Sunday, September 18, 2022
Anti-Corruption Branch’s ACP attacked by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s supporters during raids over Delhi Waqf Board scam

Amanatullah's business partner Hamid Ali was also arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali's residence.

OpIndia Staff
Amanatullah Khan
Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Friday in the case (Image Source: LiveMint)
80

Delhi Police has registered three separate FIRs against the supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for attacking an ACP of the ACB, and for possessing illegal weapons and live cartridges. Two FIRs have been registered against his aides Hamid Ali & Kausar Imam Siddique, and a 3rd for obstructing the raid party of ACB in the discharge of government work.

ACB informed the Rouse Avenue Court during the hearing on the matter that their ACP was attacked by Amanatullah Khan’s relatives and supporters at the time of the raid.

The court was also shown photographic and video evidence of the attack. An FIR related to this incident has been lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station in Delhi. AAP MLA’s lawyer Rahul Mehra argued that Amanatullah Khan was not present there at the time of the attack so he is not responsible for it.

In the video, Amanatullah’s supporters can be clearly seen manhandling and intimidating the ACB official who had gone there to conduct the raid.

On Friday, the Anti Corruption Branch arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovering incriminating material and evidence against him during the raids conducted earlier in the day.

Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations, including the home of Amanatullah Khan. During the raid by the ACB, an unlicensed Beretta pistol was recovered from Hamid Ali Khan, the alleged close aide of Khan. During the raids, officials also recovered Rs 12 lakh. The raids on Khan are related to unauthorized appointments to the Waqf Board and misuse of Waqf properties for personal gains.

Amanatullah’s business partner Hamid Ali was also arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali’s residence.

