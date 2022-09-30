On Thursday, the principal of Smt Joy Harris Girls Inter College, Agra complained of being harassed and mentally tortured for being a Hindu. The victim woman has been identified as Mamata Dixit who stated that several Muslim teachers at the college had formed a group against her and were deliberately targeting her for being a Hindu by religion.

The incident came to light on September 29 when a video when viral in which the woman could be seen crying and complaining about college politics. She said that the Muslim teachers had ganged up against her and were also influencing the Muslim girls to protest against her. She said that there were a total of 9 teachers led by their group leader Rehana Khatun.

According to reports, the Muslim teachers are harassing Mamata Dixit to eliminate her from the college management board. Dixit is the principal of the college and Khatun is instigating the teachers and around 200 Muslim girls to protest against her for her religion. “Mamata Dixit kursi chhodo (Mamata Dixit resign from the chair)”, the Muslim students yell demanding a Muslim principal at the college.

Dixit stated in the video that Khatun herself wanted to become the principal of the college and so was targeting her. “I am being harassed. 9 Islamist teachers have ganged up against me and they are threatening me to leave the chair. I am having suicidal thoughts and can’t take this anymore. I am even scared to travel in the city. They can do anything to me and my family”, Dixit said.

The incident is said to have happened on September 15 but came to the fore when the video of the woman principal crying went viral over social media. According to Dixit, some Hindu teachers are also supporting Muslim women to lead protests against her. “Most of these teachers are residents of Sarai Khwaja. They are instigating the Muslim girls from the college against me and are also gathering Muslim boys outside the school”, she said reiterating that the situation at the college was becoming scary.

In the video, Dixit could also be seen appealing to the students to wear college uniforms instead of burqas and hijabs. She talks about continuing her fight to ban the hijab and burqa inside the college premises. Reportedly, the management committee is said to have taken note of the video and issued notices to the Muslim teachers. Students have also been instructed to attend college in uniforms only.

One of the Managing Committee Members named Lal Bahadur confirmed that a meeting was held where both the parties were heard. “There is no dispute now. Orders have been given to run the school with discipline. Any kind of indiscipline will not be accepted in the school. Everyone has to ensure compliance with the school rules”, he was quoted.

Meanwhile, Joint Director RP Sharma said that no such case had come to the fore. “If the principal is being harassed for belonging to the Hindu religion, strict action will be taken against the accused teachers. The case will be considered and a committee will be formed to look into the matter”, Sharma assured.