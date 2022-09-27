Darul Uloom Deoband has a long history of issuing controversial Fatwas. Deobandi Islam is said to be the most widely practised form of Islam in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, with many senior Afghan and Pakistani Taliban leaders attending Deobandi seminaries.

A large number of questions on the website of Darul Uloom Deoband website seek solutions from the Deobandi school on family, health, marriage relationship, and other topics. Here are some questions from practising Muslims to scholars on eating food made or served by Hindus and visiting Hindu temples.

Advise on food prepared by Hindus

A practising Muslim asked a question regarding food cooked by Hindus. His query was in two sections, the first one being if it is advisable to sit beside a Hindu and eat his own food, and, the second being if it is acceptable in Islam to eat food cooked by Hindus. It is pertinent to note that the question has been raised from Pakistan.

In the answer to the first part of the question, it is written that sharing a table with a non-Muslim is acceptable only when the meals are separate. It is also mentioned that the Muslim person should eat in a way that the non-Muslim gets persuaded to convert to Islam. ” If you have separate meal, there is no wrong in sharing a table with a Hindu. Islam allows tolerance, rather if you eat according to sunnah with an intention to impress your colleague and invite him to Islam then you may be rewarded for the same,” the answer reads.

The query.

Notably, it was advised to avoid food prepared in a Hindu house. “One should avoid eating food prepared in a Hindu house; specially the foods which doubtfully may contain haram ingredients or may be offerings of their gods, such food are haram and prohibited. Yes, you may eat the food about which you are satisfied,” the answer further reads.

Eating halal food brought in by non-muslim friend

The next question is from Australia, which concerns eating food that is halal but is made by a non-Muslim. The questioner asks if it is desirable to eat halal food cooked by a non-Muslim who eats pork. The answer reads that it is advisable to stop eating the food and instead invite the friend to eat the food you prefer and prepare. The answer advises the questioner to eat and drink separately in order to protect religion.

The query.

“… it is better as per the question mentioned above to excuse eating with him completely and if you feel it hard then say him that in future you will cook the food for you and for him and you both will eat it together. If he does not accept your proposal then you also reject his proposal, it is better and safer for you. In arranging separate eating and drinking there lies safety of your religion which should be given priority in comparison to friendship,” the answer reads.

Eating food items given in temples

This question inquires about the permission to eat food items that have been offered by a temple. The answer reads that it is Haram to eat food from temples. “It is unlawful and haram to eat if it is surely known that the items were offered to their gods and goddesses or the items are impure. However, a Muslim should avoid going into temples,” the answer reads.

The query.

Eating food in non-Muslim canteen

This questioner inquires about eating food in a canteen which is run by non-Muslims and serves halal food but since the staff is non-Muslim, they can’t be trusted. The questioner asks if it is advisable to consume egg and veg Biryani. The answer mentions that it is acceptable to eat egg and veg Biryanis but chicken should be skipped.

The query.

Food from Hindu hotel

This questioner’s query is about eating in restaurants owned by Hindus. The questioner hails from India and asks if it is okay to eat at a hotel run by Hindus. The answer reads that though one can eat halal food at a restaurant or hotel run by Hindus, it is not advisable to go to a hotel that is run by a non-Muslim.

Uloom Darul Uloom Deoband is the origin of the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement and an Islamic seminary (Darul Uloom) in India. It is located in Deoband, a town in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Deoband has also issued a number of odd Fatwas in the past. They had instructed Muslim women not to allow shopkeepers to touch them while putting on bangles, and they had barred DJs and music from playing at Muslim weddings. Some of them can be checked here.