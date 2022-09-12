On Monday, September 12, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 compartmental exams. He also extended his wishes to the student’s teachers and parents.

Sharing an Aaj Tak report on the same, Kejriwal Tweeted in Hindi, roughly translated to, “Such phenomenal outcomes of government schools in India have never been seen in the recent 75 years. Congratulations to all of the students, parents, and teachers.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the students have performed ‘exceptionally’ despite the impact of the pandemic in the last two years.

“Due to COVID during the last 2 years, there was an adverse impact on students’ education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations,” he said.

Notably, the CBSE compartment exam is for students who do not pass one or more of the five core subjects in the main board exam. The compartment exam is the option to reappear for the exam without having to repeat an academic year. The candidate is declared ‘Pass’ provided he/she qualifies for the compartmental subject/subjects in which he/she had failed. This year, the CBSE compartmental exams started on August 23 and end on August 29. The results were declared on September 9, 2022.

The Delhi government announced that following the compartment examination, state-run schools in the national capital increased their pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) grade 10 by 16%.

According to the government’s official announcement, while the grade 10 pass rate increased from 81.27% to 97.29%, the grade 12 pass percentage increased from 96.29% to 98.21%.

Interestingly the supporters of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have perpetually boasted that a revolution has taken place in the field of education in Delhi. They are never tired of saying that Delhi’s government schools have turned world-class. However, the AAP’s false claims have frequently been exposed.

824 out of 1,027 schools in Delhi do not have a headmaster, NCPCR seeks an explanation

In fact, only recently, on April 12, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought an explanation for over 824 vacant posts of principals in Delhi government schools. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the apex child rights body said a team led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited several schools in the national capital and found discrepancies with regard to the infrastructure and other aspects. It further added that most of the schools visited by the teams did not have a Head of School (HoS), and the post was lying vacant.

In another letter to the Chief Secretary, the NCPCR said that Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur, Delhi, where he found major problems related to the hygiene in the school building. The apex body said such issues might lead to serious accidents in the school.