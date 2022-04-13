On April 12, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought an explanation over 824 vacant posts of principals in Delhi government schools. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the apex child rights body said a team led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited several schools in the national capital and found discrepancies with regard to the infrastructure and other aspects. It further added that most of the schools visited by the teams did not have a Head of School (HoS), and the post was vacant.

NCPCR says only 203 out of 1,027 govt schools in Delhi have a headmaster or principal; seeks explanation — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2022

The NCPCR noted that there are a total of 1,027 schools under the Department of Education under the Government of NCT, out of which only 203 have a headmaster or acting headmaster. It further read, “A HoS or Principal has an important role to play in ensuring the schools have positive learning environment towards quality education, and to develop a caring, inclusive culture in schools.” It said the absence of the headmaster or principal has implications for the security and safety of the children.

The letter mentioned the Schedule given in the Right To Education Act, 2009 that states in the schools where the classes 6th to 8th number of students is above one hundred, there should be a full-time head-teacher in the school. The NCPCR has asked the chief secretary to share the factual position about the vacancies of such posts and the action taken by the Education Department by April 19.

NCPCR pointed out hygiene and safety issues in the Delhi school

In another letter to the Chief Secretary, the NCPCR said that Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur, Delhi, where he found major problems related to the hygiene in the school building. The apex body said such issues might lead to serious accidents in the school.

The letter added, “In view of the seriousness of the issue, your good office is requested to take urgent action in the matter, and an action taken report in this regard may be shared with the commission within seven days from the receipt of this letter.”

BJP leaders exposed discrepancies in Delhi schools

MP Tiwari is not the only BJP leader who recently exposed the discrepancies in Delhi schools. Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including deputy CM Manish Sisodia and CM Arvind Kejriwal, had targeted Gujarat schools in view of the upcoming state assembly elections. In reply to the attack by AAP leaders, BJP leaders in Delhi have visited multiple schools in recent times and published videos explaining the problems faced by the students and teachers.