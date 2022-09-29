On September 28, a video of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal went viral on social media where he was seen running away from a New Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting after Bharatiya Janata Party’s New Delhi General Secretary and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him over AAP government’s claims about school development. Chahal cited an RTI query where multiple questions were asked, and one of them was about if Kejriwal utilised funds from his MLA quota for development in NDMC schools. As per the reply to the RTI query, not even a single paisa was given by Kejriwal from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

Notably, Kejriwal is an ex-officio member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. During the members’ meeting, Chahal raised questions over the claims made by CM Kejriwal and the Delhi government about the development of the Schools. Chahal cited the RTI during the meeting and questioned Kejriwal over his inactions towards the development of the schools.

Instead of answering Chahal, Kejriwal got irked and left the meeting in a hasty manner. The video of the meeting has gone viral on social media platforms.

RTI revealed Kejriwal’s inaction toward the development of NDMC schools

In the RTI application submitted to the NDMC Education Department by Chahal himself, he had asked eight questions. In the first question, it was revealed that from 2015-16, CM Kejriwal did not visit a single school under NDMC.

Furthermore, in answer to the second question, it was revealed that CM Kejriwal did not talk even once to the parents of the students studying in NDMC schools. The next question was if Kejriwal talked to the teachers of these schools and the answer remained the same. CM Kejriwal did not hold any talk with the teachers of NDMC schools.

The answer to the fourth question revealed that CM Kejriwal did not have any conversation with the officials to discuss the development of NDMC schools. The next answer revealed that a request for filling posts of 298 teachers was sent by NDMC to the Delhi government. However, there was one more part of the question where information was sought on if Kejriwal took any action on demand. There was no reply to that particular part of the question. It is fair to assume that the CM did not take any action.

The Education Department of NDMC said in answer to the sixth question that there was no information available if Kejriwal took any action to fill the empty posts of the teachers on at urgent basis.

While answering the seventh question about the allotment of funds from the MLA quota by CM Kejriwal for the development of the schools in the area, the NDMC’s Education Department revealed that since 2015-16, not even a single paisa was released by CM Kejriwal from his MLA fund for the same.