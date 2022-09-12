On Sunday (September 11) night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja courted controversy after he behaved disrespectfully with an Indian journalist and even tried to snatch his phone.

The journalist, identified as Rohit Juglan of Yaari Sports, had asked Ramiz Raza about his message to the Pakistan fans who were mourning the defeat of the Pakistan cricket team in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

“People are unhappy about the outcome of the match. What is your message for them?” Rohit had asked. The visibly frustrated PCB Chiraman remarked, “You must be from India and your people must be extremely happy.”

“Which people are you talking about?” Ramiz Raza asked. The Yaari Sports correspondent explained that he was referring to the reaction of Pakistani fans. “Am I saying something wrong? Aren’t the people disheartened?” Rohit Juglan inquired.

Instead of responding to the question, the PCB Chairman started walking away and tried to snatch the mobile phone from Rohit’s hand. Ramiz Raza then reprimanded a fan who placed his hand on his shoulder.

“Take off your hand. And move away from the camera frame”, he was heard as saying. While taking to Twitter, Rohit Jaglan asked, “Was my question wrong in any way? Aren’t the people of Pakistan sad over the outcome of the Asia Cup Final?”

He further added, “This behaviour was wrong, given that you are the Chairman of a Cricket Board. You should not have tried to snatch my phone.” It must be mentioned that Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Sri Lankan team on Sunday night.

While the island nation posted 170 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs, the Pakistan team lost all wickets at a score of 147. Sri Lanka managed to win by 27 runs and emerged as the winner of the Asia Cup for the 6th time.