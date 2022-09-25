Sunday, September 25, 2022
Bangladesh: Islamists target cricketer Liton Das for posting Mahalaya greetings, mock Hinduism and ask him to convert

Bangladeshi batsman Liton Das was targeted by Islamists after he posted an image of Goddess Durga on Facebook on the occasion of Mahalaya

OpIndia Staff
Islamists mock Hinduism, ask Liton Das to convert over Mahalaya greetings
Liton Das, image of Durga idol uploaded on his Facebook account
3

On Sunday (September 25), Islamists in Bangladesh denigrated the Hindu religious beliefs of cricketer Liton Das and asked him to convert to Islam. The development came after Das shared greetings on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja.

In a Facebook post, the Bangladeshi batsman shared a picture of an idol of Goddess Durga with the caption, “Subho Mahalaya! Mother Durga is arriving.” Soon after, Islamists descended on his timeline and abused Das for being an adherent of the Hindu Faith. It is notable that according to beliefs, Mahalaya marks the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth from Kailash Parvat.

The Islamists denounced idol worship and mocked the Hindu deity as an object ‘made of clay.’ Islamists, who dwell in their make-believe world of religious supremacy, also hoped that Liton Das would convert to the supposed ‘One True Faith’ aka Islam.

“World’s best religion is Islam,” commented Miyad on Liton Das’ post on Mahalaya. “Let Allah provide guidance to everyone, and give them the wisdom to find the right path (Islam),” wrote Emrol.

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

Islamist N Ferdaus Zaman tried to play a spoilsport and remarked, “No religion other than Islam has any value on the face of the Earth.” Another fanatic wrote, “You guys must understand that these idols made of clay won’t do any good. Because these idols are meaningless. This is why you should believe in Allah, your Creator.”

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

One KR TuRan wrote, “These stone idols cannot be sacred to anyone. Any rationale individual will not worship an idol carved in stone. I welcome you to the fold of Islam. Come to the right path.”

One Mohammed Abdul Lotif expressed hope that Allah provides guidance to everyone to tread on the ‘right path’ of Islam. The visceral hatred for Hinduism and the practices of idol worshippers is thus evident from the comments of the Islamists.

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

Muslim child spews hatred against Hindu cricketer

Hate towards religious minorities, especially the Hindu community, is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. Earlier, a video of a young boy went viral on social media where he turned down the idea of meeting Hindu cricketer Soumya Sarkar for the virtue of his religion.

In the viral video, a reporter could be seen asking the child about the cricketers that he wanted to meet. Responding to this, he says, “I want to meet Mushfiqur, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskeen Ahmed and Sariful.” When quizzed about Soumya Sarkar, the child said, “Soumya Sarkar is a Hindu cricketer. I don’t want to meet him.”

The Hindu community had to face the wrath of Islamists in Bangladesh, especially during last year’s Durga Puja, over false allegations of blasphemy.

