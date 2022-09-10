In the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, a fight between Hindu and Muslim children escalated to such an extent that the family of the Hindu child was forced to migrate from the area.

The Hindu victim’s family held up posters informing about their decision to migrate from the region. The posters read that they are forced to leave the village because of harassment from Muslims. The pictures of the hapless Hindu victims holding up posters announcing their migration have gone viral on the internet.

On the other hand, the police say that there is no harassment of the Hindu family in the village and proper action will be taken if any complaint is received.

The dispute started with a fight between children

The incident took place in the Mohsand, a locality of Khirkiya Purwa village under the Kursi police station area of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Photos of a Hindu family with posters claiming exodus are going viral on social media. A fight between the kids from two families has reached elders. On September 2, two children of the locality, Ajay and Adil, had a fight. Adil hit Ajay. After the incident, when the victims complained to Adil’s family, the accused Muslim family’s members barged into the victim’s house.

The Hindu family was assaulted by the Muslims

The Hindu family member Harinam Prajapati has accused Muslims of obscene behavior and abuse. Besides, the Hindu victims also accused the Muslims of assaulting them and threatening to kill them. The action was also taken by the police in this case under section 151. The victim’s family also put up posters of the exodus. The posters read, “We are forced to leave the village because of Muslims. Save us and our livelihood.”

The victim Hindu family holding the poster of the exodus. Image Source: Granthshala.in

‘Will take an action if a complaint is filed’: Police

Superintendent of Police Dr. Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, “A week ago, there was a dispute between the children, which reached the elders. At that time, the police had also taken action under 151. That village has 60 percent Hindus, while 40 percent are minorities. So far, no such thing as harassment of the family by minorities has come to light yet. If any complaint comes to the police, action will be taken.”

OpIndia also contacted the Kursi police station. The station officer Ram Chandra Saroj informed that it is not an exodus case. He said, “It is like any other dispute over minor reasons. It started from a fight between two kids in those families. This village is also a Hindu-majority place. The said Hindu victim, in this case, has not given any complaint about the forced exodus so far.”