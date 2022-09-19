Chandigarh University video leak: Administration agrees to students’ demands after day long protests, read details

On the intervening night of September 18 and September 19, the Chandigarh University students ended their protests after Police and University administration assured to fulfill their demands. The students had been protesting over the alleged video leak case where a female student at the University allegedly sent nude videos of other female students to a man in Shimla. However, later Police and Chandigarh University administration said that the accused girl sent videos of herself only, and they did not find videos of any other girl on her mobile in the preliminary investigation. Further probe into the matter is underway.

The protests ended after University and Police agreed to demands

The students were continuously protesting at Chandigarh University over the matter. Upon discussion with the senior Police officials and University administration, the students laid down several demands. They demanded that the case updates will be provided to a 10-member committee of students. Further, the warden of the hostel where the incident took place would be suspended. Thirdly, they asked for a complete check of the girls’ hostel by the officials. The doors of the washrooms in the girls’ hostel would be replaced.

The University also assured the students that they would replace the mobile phones of the students that got damaged during the protests. Following the assurance by the authorities, the students ended the protests at around 1:30 AM on September 19. As per reports, the University will remain closed till September 24.

Director of Student Welfare of Chandigarh University Arvinder Kang told news agency ANI, “The Police had a chat today with students. They are satisfied now. First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of the media as they are freshers, just completed Class 12th.”

Director of Student Welfare of Chandigarh University Arvinder Kang told news agency ANI, "The Police had a chat today with students. They are satisfied now. First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of the media as they are freshers, just completed Class 12th."

Deputy Inspector General of Police GS Bhullar said there was a communication gap and assured law would be followed. He said, “The issue has been a communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are ensuring students that law is being followed, all legal procedures are being undertaken.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police GS Bhullar said there was a communication gap and assured law would be followed. He said, "The issue has been a communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are ensuring students that law is being followed, all legal procedures are being undertaken."

Magisterial probe ordered

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Talwar has ordered a magisterial probe in the matter. Furthermore, a special investigation team of Mohali Police has been formed to investigate the case. So far, Police have made two arrests and one person was detained, including the accused girl student.

The video leak case

On September 18, it was reported that a girl student of Chandigarh University allegedly sent a nude video of around 60 female students to a man in Shimla. Reports further suggested around eight female students attempted suicide, and one of them died. However, Mohali Police and later University Administration released multiple statements refuting the claims. They said that the accused sent her videos only to the person, and no other girls’ videos were sent or found on the recovered devices. They also refuted the claims that girls committed suicide and said no one had died. A couple of girls had fainted during the demonstrations, and they were rushed to the hospital.

Punjab | No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumor that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place: Mohali DC Amit Talwar

An FIR was registered in the matter, and the accused girl was arrested by the Police. Later, on Sunday evening, the person to whom videos were sent was also arrested from Shimla by Himachal Police. He was handed over to Punjab Police.