Monday, September 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChandigarh University video leak case: Himachal Pradesh police arrests 23 years old accused from...
News Reports
Updated:

Chandigarh University video leak case: Himachal Pradesh police arrests 23 years old accused from Shimla district

Earlier, Sunny Mehta, 23, was named as the suspect in the case after the girl from Chandigarh University shared his name.

OpIndia Staff
Chandigarh video leak
There were large scale protests against the incident in Chandigarh University on Saturday night (Image Source: India Today)
40

In the sensational Chandigarh University video leak case, Himachal Pradesh police arrested the 23 years old collaborator of the accused girl from his hometown in the state. The arrested youth belongs to Rohru in Shimla district and he was arrested from there. The girl involved in the case also belongs to the same place.

Earlier, Sunny Mehta, 23, was named as the suspect in the case after the girl from Chandigarh University shared his name. Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu said that a request was received from Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav to arrest the accused named in the case.

After obtaining his personal details, the Himachal Police arrested him from his hometown in Rohru. The accused has been kept in custody at the Rohru Police Station and he would be handed over to the investigating Punjab Police team from Mohali once they reach there.

Commenting on the matter, even Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur had said, “I have instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the information received, the boy who made the videos viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him.”

Chandigarh video leak case

On September 17, a shocking incident occurred at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, where a female student allegedly leaked nude videos of over 60 female students taking baths in the hostel. There were several reports of students attempting suicide as well after the leak, but police and the university administration denied any such reports.

SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said, “There were some rumours that multiple videos were made by the accused. We are investigating the matter. There are no reports of any death so far. I would like to urge everyone not to spread rumours.” When asked about the leaked videos on social media, SSP said the Police are collecting evidence, and he would brief the media once he has more information on the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChandigarh University porn video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,129FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com