In the sensational Chandigarh University video leak case, Himachal Pradesh police arrested the 23 years old collaborator of the accused girl from his hometown in the state. The arrested youth belongs to Rohru in Shimla district and he was arrested from there. The girl involved in the case also belongs to the same place.

Earlier, Sunny Mehta, 23, was named as the suspect in the case after the girl from Chandigarh University shared his name. Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu said that a request was received from Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav to arrest the accused named in the case.

After obtaining his personal details, the Himachal Police arrested him from his hometown in Rohru. The accused has been kept in custody at the Rohru Police Station and he would be handed over to the investigating Punjab Police team from Mohali once they reach there.

Commenting on the matter, even Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur had said, “I have instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the information received, the boy who made the videos viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him.”

Chandigarh video leak case

On September 17, a shocking incident occurred at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, where a female student allegedly leaked nude videos of over 60 female students taking baths in the hostel. There were several reports of students attempting suicide as well after the leak, but police and the university administration denied any such reports.

SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said, “There were some rumours that multiple videos were made by the accused. We are investigating the matter. There are no reports of any death so far. I would like to urge everyone not to spread rumours.” When asked about the leaked videos on social media, SSP said the Police are collecting evidence, and he would brief the media once he has more information on the matter.