Chandigarh University Video Leak: Police detain third accused, a 31-year-old man, from Shimla

On September 18, the third accused in the Chandigarh University Video Leak case was detained from Shimla. The 31-year-old man was the second accused of being held by the Police from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the accused female student of the University and a 23-year-old man from Shimla were arrested by the Police.

Another 31-year-old person has been detained by Punjab Police from Dhalli Police Station in Shimla, in connection with the #ChandigarhUniversity alleged ‘leaked objectional videos’ row: Shimla Police https://t.co/FugmuN0Wzp — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The person detained has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. He was arrested by the Dhalli Police team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The 23-year-old man who was arrested has been identified as Sunny Mehta. He was arrested by the Rohru Police team led by SP Monika. Mehta hails from a village under Rohru Sub division of district Shimla.

Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police Sanjay Kundu said, “Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused, Sunny Mehta, has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance for crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law.”

In a statement, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur assured legal action would be taken against the accused as per the law. “I’ve instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the info received, the boy who made (the videos) viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him,” he said.

Chandigarh University Video Leak Case

On September 18, a shocking case came to light where a girl student of Chandigarh University allegedly sent a nude video of around 60 female students to a man in Shimla. Reports further suggested around eight female students attempted suicide, and one of them died.

However, Mohali Police and later University Administration released multiple statements refuting the claims. They said that the accused sent her videos only to the person, and no other girls’ videos were sent or found on the recovered devices. They also refuted the claims that girls committed suicide and said no one had died. A couple of girls had fainted during the demonstrations, and they were rushed to the hospital.

An FIR was registered in the matter, and the accused girl was arrested by the Police. Later, on Sunday evening, the person to whom videos were sent was also arrested from Shimla by Himachal Police. He was handed over to Punjab Police.