Monday, September 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChandigarh University Video Leak: Police detain third accused, a 31-year-old man, from Shimla
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Chandigarh University Video Leak: Police detain third accused, a 31-year-old man, from Shimla

One accused Sunny Mehta, who is believed to be the man the Chandigarh University girl sent the videos, was arrested last night.

OpIndia Staff
Chandigarh University
Police detained third accused, second from Shimla, in Chandigarh University Video Leak Case (Image: udayavani)
36

On September 18, the third accused in the Chandigarh University Video Leak case was detained from Shimla. The 31-year-old man was the second accused of being held by the Police from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the accused female student of the University and a 23-year-old man from Shimla were arrested by the Police.

The person detained has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. He was arrested by the Dhalli Police team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The 23-year-old man who was arrested has been identified as Sunny Mehta. He was arrested by the Rohru Police team led by SP Monika. Mehta hails from a village under Rohru Sub division of district Shimla.

Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police Sanjay Kundu said, “Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused, Sunny Mehta, has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance for crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law.”

In a statement, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur assured legal action would be taken against the accused as per the law. “I’ve instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the info received, the boy who made (the videos) viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him,” he said.

Chandigarh University Video Leak Case

On September 18, a shocking case came to light where a girl student of Chandigarh University allegedly sent a nude video of around 60 female students to a man in Shimla. Reports further suggested around eight female students attempted suicide, and one of them died.

However, Mohali Police and later University Administration released multiple statements refuting the claims. They said that the accused sent her videos only to the person, and no other girls’ videos were sent or found on the recovered devices. They also refuted the claims that girls committed suicide and said no one had died. A couple of girls had fainted during the demonstrations, and they were rushed to the hospital.

An FIR was registered in the matter, and the accused girl was arrested by the Police. Later, on Sunday evening, the person to whom videos were sent was also arrested from Shimla by Himachal Police. He was handed over to Punjab Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschandigarh university, chandigarh university leaked videos
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chants of ‘Death to Muslims’: How wild allegations by Leicester Police Chief endangered the lives of the Hindu community

OpIndia Staff -
The Leicester police have been at the forefront of a misinformation campaign that endangered the lives of Hindus in the city, following the Asia Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan on August 28.
News Reports

Chandigarh University video leak: Administration agrees to students’ demands after day long protests, read details

OpIndia Staff -
Chandigarh University is a private university based in Mohali, Punjab, about 40 kms from Chandigarh, the union territory. Chandigarh is home to Panjab University, which is different.

17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam for preaching Islam on tourist visas, had returned after being sent back

Delhi BJP leader accuses AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of trying to grab Deer Park land for a Muslim graveyard and to build a road...

Jawhar Sircar’s tryst with fake news, life and times of the TMC MP

Far-left ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan bizarrely invokes ‘Sanghis’ after Islamists beat up Iranian woman for wearing hijab inappropriately

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,122FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com