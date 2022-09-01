Asia Cup 2018: When ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants drowned ‘Pakistan zindabad’ chants during India vs Pakistan match

In 2018 Asia Cup match of India and Pakistan, when the Indian and Pakistani cricket fans were chanting ‘zindabad’ chants for their respective countries, the Indian crowd suddenly erupted into ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants leaving the Pakistani fans silent.

One can see how the crowd is chanting ‘India zindabad’ to which one person in blue cap responds with ‘Pakistan zindabad’. These chants continue for a few seconds till someone from India side breaks into ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants. Likely not knowing how to react to this, the Pakistani side fell silent.

The above clip is from Asia Cup Super Four match from September 2018 where Indian team led by Rohit Sharma won against Pakistan by nine wickets, paving way to the finals.

This video has again started making rounds on social media especially in the light of Ganesh Chaturthi that was celebrated on 31st August 2022 and the nailbiting India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday where Hardik Pandya led India to a victory.