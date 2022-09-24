In Gujarat’s Veraval, a controversy erupted after a rape complaint was filed against Bhagu Vala, who left Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A complaint has been filed in the name of Vishwas Films Creation alleging that the girl was raped while being lured to work. The girl has been taken for a medical examination. The police have registered a case under 376 and are investigating further.

The casting couch case has come up in Veraval. Bhagu Vala, an AAP leader and the owner of a film production company called Vishwas Films lured the victim under the pretext of casting her as a model and raped the girl in his flat.

Accused Bhagu Vala had recently joined the AAP before being Vice-President of the Congress state unit a few months ago. The complaint claims that the accused lures young women into casting them for modelling work. The accused Bhagu Wala, who has an office on Rajendra Bhavan Road, called her to his flat and lured her to make her a model in his company.

The police have filed a case against the AAP leader and launched an investigation into the matter.