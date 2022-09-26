Hadis Najafi, a woman in her early 20s, was killed by the security forces in Karak city in Alborz Province of Iran for protesting against mandatory hijab rule for women in the Islamic republic. The development was confirmed on Sunday (September 25) night although she was murdered on Wednesday (September 21).

As per reports, Najafi sustained six bullets to her face, neck and chest. She is one of the few dozen victims, ruthlessly killed by the oppressive Islamic regime in Iran. Najafi was reportedly protesting against the torture and death of Mahsa Amini.

Ethnic Azerbaijani Hadis Najafi was killed by Persians#IranProrests2022 pic.twitter.com/NZUEnE0QCU — Ayshan Makhvirati (@makhvirati) September 25, 2022

A video of her funeral was released on social media by her family. In the video, Najafi’s family can be seen grieving in front of her picture.

Hadis Najafi: Claims and counterclaims of mistaken identity

Several influential social media users have claimed that the deceased Hadis Najafi is the same girl, who was earlier seen tying her blonde hair in a ponytail in a viral video. The video had instantly gone viral as the woman tied up her hair off the nape of her neck— a move that symbolises determination, resolve, and firmness of purpose in tackling a situation.

The video was shared several thousand times on Twitter, including by historian Dr Nina Ansary, who wrote, “This is Hadis Najafi getting ready to protest.”

Similar claims were made by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. “This 20 Yr old girl who was getting ready to join the protest against the murdering of #MahsaAmini got killed by 6 bullets,” she wrote while sharing a video of the ponytail girl.

“This is Iran. This is a Women revolution. This is #IranRevolution. This is 21st century & women get killed for a bit of hair. How many people need to be killed for the world to wake up? Now this is the time we need Women’s March everywhere. Would you help us?” wrote Masih Alinejad.

BBC claims the woman in the viral video is alive and is not Hadis Najafi

The British Broadcasting Corporation has however alleged that the ponytail girl is alive and is not related to Hadis Najafi, killed by the Iranian regime.

In an Instagram post by BBC Persian, it said, “(This is) the message of a woman whose tying her hair became a symbol of street protest. In a video call to BBC Persian, she said that she is not Hadis Najafi whose news of death was announced.”

The unnamed woman remarked, “I fight for Hadis and Mahsas… The purpose of recording that video was to encourage women to come out on the streets.” She clarified that she is safe and urged her supporters to not worry about her.

Death of Mahsa Amini

A 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma after she was beaten by the ‘Morality Police’ for wearing ‘improper hijab’, died on September 16 in Tehran. Iranian media reported that Amini died in hospital, quoting official sources.

Earlier on September 13, Mahsa Amini was declared brain dead, hours after she was arrested by the ‘Morality Police’ in Tehran for “improper hijab.” She was arrested by the police and then beaten in the police van while being taken to a detention centre, dubbed as a ‘re-education class’ for not conforming to the country’s mandatory hijab rules.

Following her death, there have been protests in Iran. Videos of women surfaced where they cut off their hair and burn hijab as a mark of protest against the compulsory hijab in Iran.