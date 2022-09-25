Haryana: Woman Congress leader booked for firing in the air with illegal weapon

A case has been filed in Palwal, Haryana, against a woman Congress leader and a woman lawyer for openly firing illegal firearms into the air. These two women also created a video of them firing the guns and posted it on Instagram as a reel. The police became aware of the matter after spotting the video on the social media platform. However, no arrests have yet been made.

According to media reports, Palwal Police Cyber Cell in-charge Vinod Kumar spotted the video while monitoring social media on September 16. During the monitoring, he noticed the videos on Instagram of two women waving an illegal firearm. There were five videos posted on the same Instagram account, where the two women were seen brandishing a handgun in dramatic styles. The videos have Punjabi tunes playing in the background. Following it, an FIR was filed against both ladies based on a complaint from the police lines regarding illegal firearms.

Cyber cell in charge Vinod Kumar said that both the women featured in the video have been identified after gathering information regarding the Instagram account. One of these women has been identified as Chanchal Gautam alias Nisha Gautam, Congress leader from Ward No. 14 and the other as Poonam Rao, Advocate, from Ward No. 26.

Renu Devi, Officer-in-Charge of City Police Station, said she has been assigned to investigate the incident, and accordingly, she is investigating the entire issue. She said that action will be taken against the accused based on the findings of this inquiry.