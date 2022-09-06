Students at Jamia Millia Islamia University protested and shouted slogans after the college revoked admission of anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar. Provocative and aggressive slogans such as ‘RSS Ki Kabr Khudegi, Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ and ‘ABVP Ki Kabr Khudegi Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ were raised on the campus by a group of students waving banners and placards.

This comes after the sociology department at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday cancelled the admission of riots accused Safoora Zargar. Zargar was in the Department of Sociology’s interdisciplinary MPhil/PhD programme. Jamia Millia Islamia in a statement said, “Her progress report by the supervisor was unsatisfactory. The scholar did not apply for an extension as a woman scholar before the expiry of the stipulated maximum period.”

“The scholar did not submit her M.Phil dissertation within the maximum stipulated time of 5 semesters plus one additional semester of COVID extension (6th Semester) that was also given to her, which ended on 6th February 2022,” the statement further added. the registration of Ms Safoora Zargar from M.Phil./Ph.D. (Sociology) stands cancelled w.e.f. 22 August 2022 in anticipation of the approval of the same of the Faculty Committee,” it added in conclusion.

Safoora Zargar was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots in February. She was arrested in April 2020. The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens.”

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Safoora Zargar in the Delhi Riots case in June 2020 on humanitarian grounds. After the Central Government said that it had no objections to her release, bail was granted. A regular bail was granted to Safoora Zargar after furnishing a bond of Rs. 10,000 on the condition that she will not leave the territory of Delhi without the permission of the Court and will not hamper the investigation.