Lucknow: Hanuman idol vandalised, accused Taufeeq Ahmed arrested, had entered temple wearing tilak

A man named Taufeeq Ahmed has been arrested for reportedly vandalising a deity’s idol at a Hindu temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Ahmed allegedly entered the temple premises wearing a ’tilak’ on his forehead and began vandalising the deity’s idol while screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The incident occurred at Lete Hanuman Mandir on Lucknow’s Gomti bank on Wednesday. Taufeeq Ahmed entered the temple and began shouting Jai Shri Ram before throwing stones at the idols. According to accounts, Taufeeq also tore the temple’s flag, prompting the priests to notify authorities. Two idols at the temple reportedly suffered damage.

Lucknow West DCP S Chanappa said, “A person vandalised two idols at hanuman temple in Lucknow. He was arrested immediately. Police interrogated the accused. Medical examination showed he was drunk. Stringent action has been initiated against him”

The temple priest maintains that two idols, one of Shani Dev and the other of Lord Hanuman, have been broken into pieces. Hindu groups have been closely monitoring the temple ever since this information became public. Police have been deployed at the spot to maintain normalcy in the area.

Taufeeq was so drunk, according to ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, that he couldn’t even speak properly. “Taufeeq Ahmed is accused of destroying the Shani Dev idol and the temple flag. He was arrested on the scene by police. When things returned to normal in the morning, he revealed his identity during interrogation” he stated.

The man was apprehended by locals, who began beating him after the incident. Meanwhile, the temple’s president, Dr Vivek Tangri, arrived. He notified the police, who arrived on the scene and escorted the man to the police station. The ADCP said that all aspects are being investigated.