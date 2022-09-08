Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsLucknow: Hanuman idol vandalised, accused Taufeeq Ahmed arrested, had entered temple wearing tilak
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Lucknow: Hanuman idol vandalised, accused Taufeeq Ahmed arrested, had entered temple wearing tilak

Taufeeq Ahmed also allegedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans while vandalising the murtis. As per police, he was 'drunk' when he desecrated the temple.

OpIndia Staff
Lucknow: Taufeeq Ahmed enters temple wearing Tilak, vandalises idol
Taufeeq Ahmed (Left), Broken Idol (Right). Image: India TV
9

A man named Taufeeq Ahmed has been arrested for reportedly vandalising a deity’s idol at a Hindu temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Ahmed allegedly entered the temple premises wearing a ’tilak’ on his forehead and began vandalising the deity’s idol while screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The incident occurred at Lete Hanuman Mandir on Lucknow’s Gomti bank on Wednesday. Taufeeq Ahmed entered the temple and began shouting Jai Shri Ram before throwing stones at the idols. According to accounts, Taufeeq also tore the temple’s flag, prompting the priests to notify authorities. Two idols at the temple reportedly suffered damage.

Lucknow West DCP S Chanappa said, “A person vandalised two idols at hanuman temple in Lucknow. He was arrested immediately. Police interrogated the accused. Medical examination showed he was drunk. Stringent action has been initiated against him”

The temple priest maintains that two idols, one of Shani Dev and the other of Lord Hanuman, have been broken into pieces. Hindu groups have been closely monitoring the temple ever since this information became public. Police have been deployed at the spot to maintain normalcy in the area.

Taufeeq was so drunk, according to ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, that he couldn’t even speak properly. “Taufeeq Ahmed is accused of destroying the Shani Dev idol and the temple flag. He was arrested on the scene by police. When things returned to normal in the morning, he revealed his identity during interrogation” he stated.

The man was apprehended by locals, who began beating him after the incident. Meanwhile, the temple’s president, Dr Vivek Tangri, arrived. He notified the police, who arrived on the scene and escorted the man to the police station. The ADCP said that all aspects are being investigated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshanuman temple vandalised, hanuman idol,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,341FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com