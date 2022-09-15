Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: 62-year-old Muslim cleric arrested in Raigad for molesting 3 minor girls aged between...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: 62-year-old Muslim cleric arrested in Raigad for molesting 3 minor girls aged between 5 to 12 years

The cleric used to teach holy books to the girls from the age of 5 years to 12 years in the Jamatkhana.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim cleric Karjat
Representational Image
59

Police in Raigad has arrested a Muslim cleric for allegedly molesting 3 minor girls in Karjat. The girls were aged between 5 to 12 years. The accused, identified as Hussain Rampurwala, delivers religious lectures to children at a Jamatkhana in Karjat, where the alleged crime took place.

The accused has been sent to police custody till Friday after a case was registered against him under section 354 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The accused was arrested after the parents of an 11-year-old girl approached the police with their complaint on September 13. According to police, the parent of the girl had taught her about good touch and bad touch and when she realised that the cleric was trying to touch her inappropriately, she complained to her parents when she went back.

As per the complainant, the cleric was touching the girls from five years old to 12 years old inappropriately. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the cleric.

The cleric used to teach holy books to the girls from the age of 5 years to 12 years in the Jamatkhana. Police are checking with the other girls there to see if they had also faced abuse at the hands of the cleric.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuslim cleric sexual abuse
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Muslims buying Hindu land at higher price, building ‘Saudi-style’ mosques, installations with details inscribed in Urdu and Arabic- Ground report from UP-Nepal border areas

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Eight militant groups of Assam sign tripartite peace agreement in Delhi, government announces special development package

OpIndia Staff -

‘There will be bloodshed in the country if Gyanvapi verdict is against Muslims’: Babri petitioner Haji Mehboob

OpIndia Staff -

Tennis: Roger Federer announces his retirement after next week’s Laver Cup in London

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 6 people arrested from hookah bar posing as family restaurant in Budaun, allegedly used to blackmail Hindu women in attempted love jihad

OpIndia Staff -

Yogi Government suspends Joint Director (Health) Tabassum Khan for arbitrarily ordering govt hospitals to feature signboards and nameplates in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -

China ruins Dussehra festival in Nepal, goods worth billions stuck due to closure of border points after anti-China protests in Nepal

Raju Das -

Journalist who writes for Wire and Caravan wonders why ‘Dalit identity’ of Lakhimpur victims is not highlighted: Concern turns to mirth when her hypocrisy...

OpIndia Staff -

Mathura: Maulana of Shadullah Masjid absconds after raping a woman, other clerics from committee accused of helping him escape

OpIndia Staff -

Teacher Mohammed Kasif in UP intermediate college thrashes students for visiting Shiv temple, asks priest to shut temple, VHP protests: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,169FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com