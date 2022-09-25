Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRJD leader Shivanand Tiwari shields PFI, says Pakistan Zindabad slogans are part of routine...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari shields PFI, says Pakistan Zindabad slogans are part of routine protests

"Pakistan zindabad slogan is a sign of protest, this doesn't mean that they are Pakistanis or they want to go to Pakistan", the RJD leader said

OpIndia Staff
Shivanand Tiwari RJD
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari came in support of PFI in 'Pakian Zindabad' slogan row (image:Mint)
3

On September 25, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Shivanand Tiwari defended the Popular Front of India and said that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised during a protest in favour of PFI were only a “sign of protest.” Tiwari’s comments came after over a hundred PFI activists were arrested in several states in a nationwide operation on Thursday, after which PFI workers had chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Pune during a protest against the arrests.

News Agency ANI quoted him saying, “Pakistan zindabad slogan is a sign of protest, this doesn’t mean that they are Pakistanis or they want to go to Pakistan. This is a way to express that they are not supporting the government as their ministers are making controversial statements, this is why they are protesting.”

He added, “What is the condition of the country today? The Government of India has issued an advisory that people going to Canada should be careful that there is a hate campaign going on against Indians. In America and England, hatred towards Indians is being expressed a thousand times more. Because of the hate campaign you are running within the country, the Indians have to suffer in foreign countries”.

His remarks came during the time when National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a pan-India crackdown on the Islamist organization allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Reportedly, PFI members held demonstrations and protests across 15 states to mark their aggression over the raids on locations linked to PFI.

As per reports, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during one such protest in Pune City, Maharashtra, outside the office of the District Collector. More than 60 people were booked and around 40 were arrested for unauthorised gathering. As a response to the slogans, Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a ban on the organization. MLA Nitesh Rana also issued a warning to PFI members against raising such slogans.

JDU has distanced itself from the RJD leader’s statement. State President Umesh Kushwaha said, “Though I have not heard the statement if he has said anything like that, it is completely wrong.”

PFI crackdown by NIA

On September 22, it was reported that NIA raided PFI-linked locations in 15 states. Codenamed ‘Operation Octopus’ included multi-agency teams of NIA and ED. Around 106 members of PFI were arrested during raids at 93 locations spread over 15 states that are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

The raids were conducted over the allegations against PFI that the organization supports terror activities in the country. Following the raids, PFI officials condemned the raids and called the arrests’ unjust’. They claimed the accusations laid down by NIA were baseless and were aimed to create “an atmosphere of terror.”

Notably, last year in April, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union Government was in the process to ban the radical Islamist organization.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Punjab: Farmers threaten to dump stubble outside agriculture minister’s office for taking action against stubble burning ahead of smog season

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists target cricketer Liton Das for posting Mahalaya greetings, mock Hinduism and ask him to convert

OpIndia Staff -

20 Bangladeshi immigrants arrested for living in Goa with bogus documents to be deported, informs Goa CM Pramod Sawant

OpIndia Staff -

‘They build mazar on vacant land, then claim it is centuries old structure’: MLA from Indo-Nepal border admits land encroachment in the area: Ground...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

UK: Out of jail Islamist extremist Anjem Choudary calls for Muslim patrols, instigates Muslims to attack Hindus, asks Hindus to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani journalist’s son bludgeons his Canadian national wife to death with a dumbbell, Pakistanis seek #JusticeForSara: Details

OpIndia Staff -

London: Police increase security of Hindu temples after Islamists plan demonstration outside Sanatan Hindu Mandir, MP Barry Gardiner asks protestors to stay away

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: School student Aditya Tiwari stabbed to death over an affair with a girl, killer Taif Khan posted ‘khela hoi’ on social media before...

OpIndia Staff -

Ankita Bhandari murder: Concerns raised over the demolition of resort as it may have destroyed evidence

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia Impact: Thermal cameras to be installed on the Indo-Nepal border, operators of Madarsas in border villages missing, pujari’s killer held after 2 years

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,197FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com