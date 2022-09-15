One of the greatest Tennis players of all time, Roger Federer has announced his retirement from competitive Tennis. The Laver Cup, an event Federer founded, scheduled for next week will be the last time we will get to see Federer playing professionally. 41 years old Roger Federer shared this news via his Twitter handle on Thursday, September 15, in an emotional 4 minutes 34 seconds long video.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Sharing the news, Federer said, “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career”, he further added.

Federer has been struggling with injuries over the past few years and hasn’t played since the 2021 Wimbledon battling knee injuries.

Starting his professional career in 1998, Roger Federer won pretty much everything there is to be won in professional tennis. In his 24 years long career, Federer won 20 Grand Slams, only behind his frequent opponents Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21) on the all-time list. In total, Federer won the Wimbledon 8 times, the Australian Open 6 times, US Open 5 times, and the French Open once.

In total, Roger Federer won 103 singles titles during his career, the 2nd most in the history of the Open Era, only behind Jimmy Connors at 109. He retires with a win-loss record of 1251-275, giving him an 82% win percentage.