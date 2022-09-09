Friday, September 9, 2022
Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurgaon’s Sudio Xo Bar cancelled after protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal

Studio Xo Bar informed that they decided to cancel the Kunal Kamra Live show on 17 and 18 September to avoid any trouble as VHP and Bajrang Dal had asked them to cancel it

There seems to be no end to the cancellation of stand-up comedy shows by comedians over protests by Hindu organisations for their Hinduphobic comments. In the latest such incident, a bar in Gurgaon has cancelled a show by Kunal Kamra which was scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18.

Studio Xo Bar in sector 29 in Gurgaon has informed that they have cancelled Kunal Kamra’s show titled Kunal Kamra Live, after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the scheduled show. The members of the organisations had the management of the bar asking to cancel the show, and had said that they will hold protests at the bar if the show goes ahead. The organisations had also written to the administration seeking to cancel the show. Kunal Kamra’s shows are facing opposition from Hindu organisations because of his jokes insulting Hindu gods.

Announcing the decision to cancel the show, Studio Xo Bar’s general manager Sahil Dawra said that they decided to cancel the show to avoid any trouble. He said, “We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble. Two men from Bajrang Dal had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen. I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian and I don’t want any risk to my company and organisation, so we have decided to cancel it.”

Dawra said that they have not lodged any complaint with the police regarding the matter. The bar has written to BookMyShow informing the decision and initiated the process to cancel the show.

On Wednesday, several members of VHP and Bajrang Dal visited the bar and asked the management to cancel the show. Bajrang Dal’s Praveen Hindustani said, “We met the management of the bar and told them to cancel the show. This comedian has repeatedly insulted Hindu gods and goddesses in his shows and videos. We showed the organisers the videos of his acts on YouTube. Such artistes, who attack Hindu faith, will not be allowed to perform in Gurgaon and any such insults will not be tolerated. We handed over a memorandum to a magistrate and requested them to cancel the show as it could disturb communal harmony and create a potential law and order situation.”

Earlier on August 29, Studio Xo posted a poster on social media announcing the Kunal Kamra Live on the 17th and 18th of September at the bar. The tickets for the show were available on BookMyShow.

On 9th September 2022, the Gurugram district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner seeking the cancellation of the show. The national spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vinod Bansal shared this information from his Twitter handle.

Sharing the letter submitted to the deputy commissioner by the VHP activists and Bajrang Dal members, Vinod Bansal wrote in his tweet, “VHP today gave a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to cancel the show of AntiHindu Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on 17th of this month. These hatemongers must be booked under penal provisions of law. Can’t be allowed to perform in public. The Gurugram police should take action.”

In the letter given to the deputy commissioner, the VHP activists said, “A show is being organized in Studio Xo Bar on 17th September 2022 by Kunal Kamra. This person mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are cases already registered against this person for the same. Therefore, this program can cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show with immediate effect otherwise the VHP workers and the Bajrang Dal activists will protest against this. Therefore we request you cancel this program immediately and share the information of the proper action with us.”

Vinod Bansal further explained in his subsequent tweets why comedians like Kunal Kamra should not be spared. He wrote, “It is necessary to boycott and oppose such Hindu traitors. By adopting cheap tactics in the name of freedom of expression, such people are out to kill art. Hindu community will not forgive them.”

He wrote in the next tweet, “How can the blatant ridicule of the symbols of Hindu pride be part of an art or culture? The Hindu community is tolerant, but not cowardly. The Hindu community knows well how to deal with such alleged artists in a democratic manner.”

Vinod Bansal said in his last tweet, “Haryana police should immediately take cognizance of this matter and announce the cancellation of the program, otherwise the Hindu society will be forced to protest.”

Propagandist Kunal Kamra often makes political comments in his so-called comedy shows. He is known for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his performances.

Before this, several comedy shows by Munawar Faruqui in several cities were cancelled for the same reason.

